The Circle Season 3 Trailer Teases Burner Accounts and New Twists

Buckle up, The Circle is back!

Netflix released the season 3 trailer for The Circle on Wednesday, teasing the most jaw-dropping version of the game show yet. Eight new players are logging on, including real-life influencer Ava Marie Capra who will be joined by her sister with the two playing as one — a first for the reality show.

The trailer features even more surprise twists for the upcoming season including burner accounts and duplicate profiles to throw players off their game.

The same rules apply as the first two seasons, in which contestants remain in the game by gaining popularity within The Circle's social media-inspired platform – without meeting in real life and playing in isolation. Competitors can get ahead being true to themselves, or tricking fellow contenders with a fake persona. And with $100,000 on the line, the contestants are willing to do just about anything to win the cash prize.

"I'd lie to the pope to win this game!" a season 3 contestant says in the teaser.

"Play the players, not the game," another echoed.

the circle

Netflix

The Circle, hosted by Michelle Buteau, first premiered in January 2020. Joey Sasso was crowned the season 1 winner, and DeLeesa St. Agathe (otherwise known as Trevor) won season 2.

Netflix announced earlier this month that The Circle was officially renewed for seasons 4 and 5, Deadline reported. According to the outlet, 14 million households tuned in for season 2 of the reality game show within 28 days of its premiere.

Season 3 of The Circle premieres exclusively on Netflix on Sept. 8, and new episodes will be released each Wednesday through the month of September.