CIRA’s Sanita Alias wins HR Leader of the Year at 2022 Canadian HR Awards

·2 min read
OTTAWA, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIRA is proud to announce that Sanita Alias, vice-president, People, Culture & Brand, has won The Leadership Agency Award for HR Leader of the Year. The Canadian HR Awards are recognized as the leading independent awards program in the HR profession.

This award recognizes Sanita’s many accomplishments at CIRA that have been instrumental to the organization’s success in building a purpose-driven culture. This includes Sanita’s leadership in launching CIRA’s Employee Value Proposition (EVP), her commitment to supporting the ongoing learning and development of CIRA staff, and her efforts to help the organization navigate the challenging times of the pandemic.

As part of CIRA’s pandemic response, Sanita advocated for a refresh of company benefits to focus on employee health and wellness, and has led the transition of the organization to a hybrid model with a focus on connection, collaboration and flexibility.

“I am humbled to receive this award and be recognized among so many talented finalists,” said Sanita Alias, vice-president, People, Culture & Brand, CIRA. “Having an incredible team made up of people who are both talented and believe in our mission is essential to CIRA’s success. I am proud of the team we have built who work hard every day to help build a trusted internet for Canadians.”

This award builds on CIRA’s legacy as a top employer and is a recognition of the effort put in to build a culture of candour, accountability and purpose-driven work. Under Sanita’s leadership, CIRA has received the silver TalentEgg Award for Best Employer Branding (2022) and Kincentric’s Best Employer in Canada award five times. CIRA has also been named a top employer in the National Capital Region by Canada’s Top Employers for seven years in a row.

Presented by HRD Canada and Canadian HR Reporter magazine, the Canadian HR Awards recognizes HR teams, individuals and employers for their outstanding achievements, leadership, programs and initiatives in the field of HR over the past 12 months.

For more information on the 2022 Canadian HR Awards winners and excellence awardees, please visit hrawards.ca/winners-excellence-awardees/2022.

Resources

The CIRA blog publishes a content series featuring Sanita Alias’ perspective on trending and current HR topics and issues. You can read Sanita’s latest thoughts:

About CIRA

CIRA manages the .CA top-level domain on behalf of all Canadians. A member-based, private, not for profit corporation, CIRA also develops and implements policies that support Canada's internet community and represents the .CA registry internationally.

Media Contacts

Shehnila Sayeed
Communications Specialist
CIRA
613-805-3146
shehnila.sayeed@cira.ca


