Cipher Mining Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Business Update Conference Call

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) (“Cipher” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based Bitcoin mining company, today announced it will provide a business update and release its first quarter 2022 financial results before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Cipher will host a conference call and webcast that day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



The live webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Cipher's website at https://investors.ciphermining.com . To access this conference call by telephone, dial (844) 689-1757 or (929) 517-0940 and use the conference ID 2635904.

About Cipher

Cipher is an industrial-scale Bitcoin mining company dedicated to expanding and strengthening the Bitcoin network’s critical infrastructure. Its goal is to be a leading Bitcoin mining company in the United States. Cipher aims to leverage its best-in-class technology, market-leading power purchase arrangements, and a seasoned, dedicated senior management team to become a market leader in Bitcoin mining.

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Lori Barker

Blueshirt Group Investor Relations

cipher@blueshirtgroup.com

Media Contact:

Ryan Dicovitsky / Kendal Till

Dukas Linden Public Relations

CipherMining@DLPR.com



