CIO Leadership: World-Class Technology Leaders to Discuss Fostering the Data-Driven Organization to Propel the Business Forward at HMG Strategy’s Upcoming 2020 HMG Live! Washington, D.C. CIO Executive Leadership Summit

Leveraging customer and market data, driving innovation, reshaping the business and fashioning the future of work will power the dialogue among CIOs and technology leaders at HMG Strategy’s Washington, D.C. CIO Summit on October 6th

HMG Strategy's 2020 HMG Live! Washington, D.C. CIO Executive Leadership Summit

Join the top CIOs and technology executives from the Washington, D.C. area and across the U.S. as they explore opportunities to work with the CEO and the executive team to reimagine the business and create new business models to enable their companies to survive and thrive.

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy , the world's #1 digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is bringing its unique peer-driven content and powerful research agenda to its upcoming 2020 HMG Live! Washington, D.C. CIO Executive Leadership Summit on October 6. HMG Strategy’s digital CIO and CISO summits explore the most critical leadership, strategic, and career ascent challenges and opportunities faced by technology executives today.



“With incredible opportunities in front of them to help reimagine and reinvent the business with the CEO and the executive team, there’s never been a better time to be a technology leader,” says Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Now more than ever, CIOs and tech executives are being called upon to help the CEO and line-of-business leaders to identify and execute on opportunities to create new business models and disrupt the business in a time of radical change.”

On October 6, HMG Strategy will be hosting the 2020 HMG Live! Washington, D.C. CIO Executive Leadership Summit. Prominent technology executives speaking at the event will include:

Bharat Amin, Executive Vice President, CIO, Huntington Ingalls Industries

Partners for the 2020 HMG Live! Washington, D.C. CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Ivanti, Rimini Street, and SIM Capital Area.

HMG Strategy will also be recognizing high-profile CIOs and technology executives for their achievements in demonstrating courageous leadership in areas such as innovation, business transformation, talent development and digital disruption at the 2020 HMG Live! Washington, D.C. CIO Executive Leadership Summit. Finalists for the HMG Strategy 2020 Global Technology Executives Who Matter Awards include:

To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! Washington, D.C. CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here .

On October 8, HMG Strategy will be hosting the 2020 HMG Live! Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit. Top-tier technology executives speaking at the event will include:

Paul Bellack, Global CIO, Magna International

CRO, Zerto Mamatha Chamarthi , CIO, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Partners for the 2020 HMG Live! Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Darktrace, Ivanti, NPower, Rimini Street, SIM Detroit, and Zerto.

HMG Strategy will also be recognizing high-profile CIOs and technology executives for their achievements in demonstrating courageous leadership in areas such as innovation, business transformation, talent development and digital disruption at the 2020 HMG Live! Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit. Finalists for the HMG Strategy 2020 Global Technology Executives Who Matter Awards include:

To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

