CIO Leadership: World-Class Technology Leaders Highlight Driving Digital Innovation Through Diversity at HMG Strategy’s Upcoming 2020 HMG Live! Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy , the world's #1 digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, will feature its unparalleled, peer-driven content and groundbreaking research at its upcoming 2020 HMG Live! Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit on October 20. HMG Strategy’s digital CIO and CISO summits bring together renowned thought leaders to examine the most pressing leadership, strategic, technological and career challenges technology executives face today.



These issues include the increased attention that technology and business leaders are paying to Diversity and Inclusion programs, along with actionable steps that can be taken to strengthen existing programs and to bolster innovation efforts.

“Savvy executives recognize the importance of embracing diversity and inclusion in their organizations because it’s the right thing to do but also to utilize different backgrounds and perspectives to strengthen problem solving and drive innovation,” says Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “As organizations navigate a sea change in virtually all aspects of business, technology executives are stepping up to deliver bold, empathetic leadership and pioneering thinking.”

On October 20, HMG Strategy will host its 2020 HMG Live! Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit. Prominent technology leaders speaking at this event will include:

Strategic Partners for the 2020 HMG Live! Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit include DataStax, Rimini Street and SIM Houston.

HMG Strategy will also be recognizing high-profile CIOs and technology executives for their achievements in demonstrating courageous leadership in areas such as innovation, business transformation, talent development and digital disruption at the 2020 HMG Live! Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit. Finalists for the HMG Strategy 2020 Global Technology Executives Who Matter Awards include:

On October 22, HMG Strategy will host its 2020 HMG Live! Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit. Leading technology executives speaking at this event will include:

In an executive interview during the Greenwich CIO Summit with Jeanette Horan, Board Member and Strategic Advisor, Al Zollar, Executive Partner at Siris Capital Group, will share his perspective on why we all need to think differently about our approach to diversity and inclusion.

“I’ve been fortunate to have been in multiple positions at IBM and to work on several boards,” said Zollar in a recent discussion with HMG Strategy President and CEO Hunter Muller. “The vast majority of people I’ve worked with who are in roles of power are white men. The chief decision-making has been in the roles of white men. While that has changed some with more women and people of color coming into executive roles, it’s still dominated by a majority of white men. The white men on the board have shared in casual conversation that they have a level of insulation from people of color. When more recent televised events of brutality and murder against black men and women became more well known, it challenged me to reach out to white men to take it upon themselves to understand these experiences. As a privileged group, in their country clubs and boards, they’re isolated from these experiences. It’s my job as the black director on the board to educate them,” Zollar added.

