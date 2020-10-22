CIO Leadership: World-Class Female Technology Executives Discuss Success, Leadership at HMG Strategy’s Upcoming 2020 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit

2020 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit

This summit - designed by and for top female technology leaders - provides an international platform for women in technology to explore the topics they believe are crucial for the continued advancement of women in tech. More





This summit - designed by and for top female technology leaders - provides an international platform for women in technology to explore the topics they believe are crucial for the continued advancement of women in tech.

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy , the world's #1 digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, will feature its unparalleled, peer-driven content at its upcoming 2020 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit on October 26. HMG Strategy’s digital CIO and CISO summits bring together renowned thought leaders to examine the most pressing leadership, strategic, technological and career challenges technology executives face today.



These issues include increased efforts to address the underrepresentation and often underpayment of women in the field of technology compared to their male peers. Technology and business leaders face significant challenges in attracting young women to STEM professions, as well as difficulties in retaining female technology professionals in the early stages of their careers. Technology and business leaders are taking actionable steps to address these concerns and continue the advancement of women in technology.

“Women are a powerful yet underrepresented group in the technology sector who often face unique barriers to advancement,” said Jennifer Wesson Greenman, CIO, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global who is both a Chairperson and a speaker at the upcoming summit. “I’m honored to participate in the HMG Global Women in Technology Summit so that I can learn from other female technology executives and contribute to the professional growth of my colleagues across all industries.”

On October 26, HMG Strategy will be hosting its inaugural 2020 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit. This event, which is designed by senior female technology executives, will focus on the accomplishments of global female technology leaders. The summit provides an international platform for women in technology to explore the topics they believe are crucial for the continued advancement of women in tech driving the wave of change in the C-suite. Prominent female technology executives speaking at this event will include:

Bhavani Amirthalingam, SVP, Chief Digital Information Officer, Ameren

SVP, Chief Digital Information Officer, Ameren Renee Arrington, President, COO, Pearson Partners International, Inc.

President, COO, Pearson Partners International, Inc. Danelle Barrett, Former Rear Admiral, Board Member, Strategic Advisor, Change Leader and Innovator, Keynote Speaker

Former Rear Admiral, Board Member, Strategic Advisor, Change Leader and Innovator, Keynote Speaker Robin Brown, CIO, Protein Group, Cargill

CIO, Protein Group, Cargill Mamatha Chamarthi, CIO, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

CIO, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Kirsten Davies , SVP & CISO, Estee Lauder Group

, SVP & CISO, Estee Lauder Group Nicole Eagan, Chief Strategy Officer, AI Officer, Darktrace

Chief Strategy Officer, AI Officer, Darktrace Cindy Finkelman, CIO, FactSet Research Systems

CIO, FactSet Research Systems Ursuline Foley, Board Member, Strategic Advisor, Provident Bank

Board Member, Strategic Advisor, Provident Bank Jennifer Hartsock, VP, CIO, Baker Hughes

VP, CIO, Baker Hughes Patty Hatter, SVP Global Customer Services, Palo Alto Networks

SVP Global Customer Services, Palo Alto Networks Jeanette Horan, Experienced Board Member, Strategic Advisor

Experienced Board Member, Strategic Advisor Daphne Jones, Board of Directors AMN Healthcare, Barnes Group, Inc. and Masonite International; Founder, Destiny Transformations Group

Board of Directors AMN Healthcare, Barnes Group, Inc. and Masonite International; Founder, Destiny Transformations Group Sheila Jordan, Chief Digital Officer, Honeywell

Chief Digital Officer, Honeywell Rashmi Kumar, SVP, CIO, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

SVP, CIO, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Lesl ey Ma, CIO, Chief Continuous Improvement Officer, NSF International

CIO, Chief Continuous Improvement Officer, NSF International Susan Malisch, VP, CIO, Loyola University Chicago

VP, CIO, Loyola University Chicago Gerri Martin-Flickinger, EVP CTO, Starbucks

EVP CTO, Starbucks Stephanie Moore, SVP, Marketing, Softtek

SVP, Marketing, Softtek Wendy Pfeiffer, CIO, Nutanix

CIO, Nutanix Shobie Ramakrishnan, SVP, Head of Pharma Commercial DDA and Tech,

GlaxoSmithKline

SVP, Head of Pharma Commercial DDA and Tech, GlaxoSmithKline Bernadette Rotolo, SVP, Head of Global Systems, Warner Music Group

SVP, Head of Global Systems, Warner Music Group Angie Ruan, SVP Global Technology, Nasdaq

SVP Global Technology, Nasdaq Marina Saint-Lary, Chief Solutions Officer, Globant

Chief Solutions Officer, Globant Nicole Sandford, Executive Vice President, Ellig Group

Executive Vice President, Ellig Group April Sandoval, Director of Data and Analytics, Slack

Director of Data and Analytics, Slack Janet Sherlock, CIO, Ralph Lauren Corporation

CIO, Ralph Lauren Corporation Kelly Steckelberg, CFO, Zoom

CFO, Zoom Jennifer Wesson Greenman, CIO, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global

CIO, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global Angela Yochem, EVP Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Novant Health

EVP Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Novant Health Sigal Zarmi, Managing Director, Head of Transformation, Morgan Stanley



Strategic Partners for the 2020 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit include Darktrace, Globant, Slack, Softtek, and Zoom.

To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit and to register for the event, click here .

To view HMG Strategy’s full lineup of upcoming summits, click here .

On October 27, HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2020 HMG Live! San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit . Accomplished technology executives speaking at this event will include:

Bhavani Amirthalingam, SVP, Chief Digital Information Officer, Ameren

SVP, Chief Digital Information Officer, Ameren Colin Black, COO, CrowdStrike

COO, CrowdStrike Coley Burke, CRO, Zerto

CRO, Zerto Hank Capps, Chief Digital Health and Engagement Officer, Novant Health

Chief Digital Health and Engagement Officer, Novant Health Maury Cupitt, VP, Solutions Architect, Sonatype

VP, Solutions Architect, Sonatype Garry Drummon d, CEO, Founder, 802 Secure Inc.

CEO, Founder, 802 Secure Inc. Kevin Fleet, VP, Data Strategy, Informatica

VP, Data Strategy, Informatica Jeanette Horan, Experienced Board Member, Strategic Advisor

Experienced Board Member, Strategic Advisor Daphne Jones, Board of Directors AMN Healthcare, Barnes Group, Inc. and Masonite International; Founder, Destiny Transformations Group

Board of Directors AMN Healthcare, Barnes Group, Inc. and Masonite International; Founder, Destiny Transformations Group Monti Knode, Director of Customer Success, Horizon3.ai

Director of Customer Success, Horizon3.ai Tony Leng, Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search

Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search Mary Kay Payne, Director of Population Health and Analytics, Arch Health Medical Group

Director of Population Health and Analytics, Arch Health Medical Group Dav id Pendarvis, Global General Counsel, Chief Administrative Officer and Secretary, ResMed

Global General Counsel, Chief Administrative Officer and Secretary, ResMed Steve Phillpott , President, SIM San Diego and CIO, Illumina

, President, SIM San Diego and CIO, Illumina Evan Reiser, CEO, Abnormal Security

CEO, Abnormal Security Phil Richards, CSO, Ivanti

CSO, Ivanti John Rossman, Managing Partner, Rossman Partners

Managing Partner, Rossman Partners Shelly Selvaraj , Board Advisor, SIM San Diego; SVP IT, Dexcom

, Board Advisor, SIM San Diego; SVP IT, Dexcom Brian Shield, VP, IT, Boston Red Sox

VP, IT, Boston Red Sox J.R. Tietsort, CISO, Darktrace

CISO, Darktrace Karen Wetherholt, VP of Human Resources, Talent Acquisition, Talent Management, & Diversity, Illumina



Strategic Partners for the 2020 HMG Live! San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit include Darktrace, Informatica, Ivanti, SIM San Diego, Sonatype, and Zerto.

To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here .

To view HMG Strategy’s full lineup of upcoming summits, click here .

On October 29, HMG Strategy will host its 2 020 HMG Live! New York CISO Executive Leadership Summit . Leading technology executives speaking at this event will include:

Story continues