CIO Leadership: Leading and Innovating Through Times of Radical Change Will Drive the Discussion at the HMG Live! Southern California CIO Executive Leadership Summit

HMG Strategy
·12 min read

2020 HMG Live! Southern California CIO Executive Leadership Summit

Join the top CIOs and technology executives from Southern California and around the world as we explore the role of technology leaders in leading and innovating through times of radical change.
Join the top CIOs and technology executives from Southern California and around the world as we explore the role of technology leaders in leading and innovating through times of radical change.
Join the top CIOs and technology executives from Southern California and around the world as we explore the role of technology leaders in leading and innovating through times of radical change.

WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's #1 digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, will draw on its peer-focused, research driven content at its 2020 HMG Live! Southern California CIO Executive Leadership Summit on December 8. HMG Strategy has produced more than 90 digital events since March, bringing together the world’s most distinguished and innovative technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technological and career challenges technology executives face today.

Engaging topics that technology leaders will be discussing at the event include adapting to the changes this year has brought while continuing to innovate and thrive as a company, how CIOs can lead through times of radical change and become boardroom-ready, along with reflections from top technology executives on career-defining moments that have shaped their professional trajectories.

“This year has tested everyone. But those who have been able to adapt, overcome, and double down to develop new business models will continue to see great success in 2021,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “CIOs, CISOs and technology executives are in a unique position to lead the enterprise forward and, if done right, this can lead to great personal success as well.”

Notable technology executives speaking at the 2020 HMG Live! Southern California CIO Executive Leadership Summit on December 8 will include:

  • Lucy Avetisyan, Associate Vice Chancellor, CIO, University of California, Los Angeles

  • Dr. David Bray, Inaugural Director, Global GeoTech Center & Commission, Atlantic Council

  • Scott Cadwalader, Managing Partner, Diligent Partners, LLC

  • Sean Collins, Senior Manager, Systems Engineering, Nutanix

  • Julie Cullivan, Chief Technology & People Officer, Forescout Technologies, Inc.

  • Carol Fawcett, Corporate VP & CIO, Golden State Foods

  • Ursuline Foley, Board Member & Strategic Advisor, Provident Bank

  • Daphne Jones, Board of Directors AMN Healthcare, Barnes Group, Inc. and Masonite International; Founder, Destiny Transformations Group

  • Ralph Loura, SVP IT & CIO, Lumentum

  • Joel Manfredo, CIO, Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans

  • Israel Martinez, Industry Advisory to DHS Cyberstorm, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

  • Thomas Phelps, VP of Corporate Strategy & CIO, Laserfiche

  • Rob Pickering, Sr. Director of Now on Now, ServiceNow

  • Sarah Richardson, MBA, ACC, DTM, CHCIO, FCHIME, Healthcare Leadership Executive, Certified Career Coach, SuperConnector

  • Dr. Anne W. Rimoin, Professor, Department of Epidemiology, UCLA School of Public Health

  • Trevor Schulze, SVP & CIO, RingCentral

  • Margot Sharapova, Global CIO, Incitec Pivot Ltd.

Valued partners for the 2020 HMG Live! Southern California CIO Executive Leadership Summit on December 8 will include Appian, Aryaka, Darktrace, Globant, Forescout Technologies, Nutanix, Obsidian, PagerDuty, RingCentral, ServiceNow, SIM Southern California, Sonatype, Tanium, and Tessian.

To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! Southern California CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

UPCOMING EVENTS

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2020 HMG Live! Financial Services CIO Executive Leadership Summit on December 10. Topics to be discussed at this event will include opportunities to grow the business and secure the future of work, use cases for leveraging robotic process automation (RPA) in financial services, and new technologies that can help drive businesses towards success.

Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:

  • Lekha Banerjee, Chief Architect & Futurist

  • Susan Certoma, Board Director, Executive Leader, Strategic Advisor, Point2Point

  • Chuck Gray, Partner, Egon Zehnder

  • Rocco Grillo, Managing Director - Global Cyber Risk Services, Alvarez & Marsal

  • Roger Hale, CSO, BigID

  • Brendan Hannigan, CEO and Co-Founder, Sonrai Security

  • Fred Harris, Head of Cybersecurity Risk, Data Risk, and IT Risk, Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking

  • Naveed Iqbal, Business Technology Executive - Trading Systems, Bank of America Merrill Lynch

  • Dutt Kalluri, SVP Office of CIO/SVP Global Technology, Broadridge

  • David Morris, Founder, Chairman & CEO, HiPER Solutions

  • Harry Moseley, Global CIO, Zoom

  • Pat Phelan, VP Market Research, Rimini Street

  • Tim Sadler, Co-Founder and CEO, Tessian

  • Phil Schneidermeyer, Managing Director, CIO Search Group

  • Parthiv Shah, CISO, Signature Bank

  • Stephen Spagnuolo, NA Digital Security & Risk, Stanton Chase

  • Allen Terleto, Field CTO, Redis Labs

  • J.R. Tietsort, CISO, Darktrace

Valued partners for the 2020 HMG Live! Financial Services CIO Executive Leadership Summit on December 10 will include Appian, ArmorCode, Inc., Aryaka, BigID, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Genesys Works, Globant, Horizon3.ai, NPower, Observe.AI, Obsidian, PagerDuty, Redis Labs, Rubrik, Sonatype, Sonrai Security, Tessian, Tanium, and Zoom.

To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! Financial Services CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming CIO & CISO summits, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be co-hosting the 2020 SIM Connect Live conference for the first time ever on December 15. Topics to be discussed at this event will include opportunities to lead and grow the business in 2021 and beyond, how to become a self-disruptive leader in your industry, and maintaining a secure, productive work environment in a remote setting.

Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:

  • Julia Anderson, Global CIO, Smithfield Foods

  • Dr. David Bray, Inaugural Director, Global GeoTech Center & Commission, Atlantic Council

  • Wayne Bulmahn, Chief Information Officer/Security Officer, UNITE HERE HEALTH

  • Hari Candadai, GVP, Global Thought Leadership and Research, Rimini Street

  • Chris Gates, Group CIO and SVP Hosting Services, Allstate

  • Melissa Hohauser, SVP, IT Director, Servicing and Ops, TCF Bank

  • Jeanette Horan, Experienced Board Member and Strategic Advisor

  • Susan Malisch, VP & CIO, Loyola University Chicago

  • Quintin McGrath, Senior Managing Director, Technology Management & Enablement, Deloitte

  • Mark Polansky, Senior Partner, Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry

  • John Repko, EVP & CIO, AIG

  • Rafael A. Sanchez, CIO, Feld Entertainment, Inc.

  • Marcus Session, President, SIM Tampa Bay; VP of IT Services, Tampa International Airport

  • Scott Strickland, EVP & CIO, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

  • Mark Taylor, CEO, Society for Information Management

Valued partners for the 2020 SIM Connect Live on December 12 will include Appian, Aryaka, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Obsidian, PagerDuty, Rimini Street, Society for Information Management, Sonatype, Tessian, and Tanium.

To learn more about 2020 SIM Connect Live and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming CIO & CISO summits, click here.

UPCOMING WEBINARS & DIGITAL ROUNDTABLES

HMG Strategy has also received exceptional interest in its webinars through the strength of the 400,000+ technology executives in its community and the quality of the content it delivers. HMG Strategy has scheduled multiple 30-to-60-minute webinars over the next few months with an arsenal of innovative technology companies such as Citrix, Darktrace, HCL Technologies, Ivanti, Moveworks, Nutanix, Okta, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, RingCentral, UiPath, Zoom, Zscaler, and Zylo.

HMG Strategy will be hosting its next webinar on December 8 – The HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel. HMG Strategy hosted its first Security Innovation Accelerator Panel on Nov. 11 with enormous success, drawing CISOs and security leaders from around the world to hear from the CEOs and founders of emerging enterprise cybersecurity technology companies on how their companies are differentiated in the market and the cybersecurity challenges they solve for their customers.

In the December webinar, featured speakers will include George Avetisov, Co-Founder and CEO, HYPR; Glenn Chisholm, Co-Founder and CEO, Obsidian Security; Nikhil Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, ArmorCode Inc.; and Ali Golshan, Co-Founder and CTO, StackRox.

To learn more about this webinar and to register for the event, click here.

On December 9th, HMG Strategy will host a digital roundtable powered by Moveworks entitled ‘Supporting the Work-From-Home Enterprise: 3 Secrets of the Successful Service Desk.’ In this interactive digital roundtable where participants can ask questions and share insights, Bhavin Shah, CEO & Founder of Moveworks, will share examples of leading enterprise companies that are using artificial intelligence to provide real-time tech support to remote employees, autonomously resolve IT tickets via deep integrations and dramatically reduce the mean time to resolution of IT issues.

To learn more about this digital roundtable and to register for the event, click here.

On December 16th, HMG Strategy will host two separate webinars powered by Zoom. The first, Forward Thinking on the Future Digital Workplace, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, will focus on how CIOs and technology executives must focus on what the future of work will look like and how they can best position their companies and team members to remain engaged and productive for the long haul.

To learn more about this webinar and to register for the event, click here.

At 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT that same day, HMG Strategy will also host a webinar powered by Zoom entitled ‘Protecting the Hybrid Enterprise.’ In this event, which is tailored for CISOs and security leaders, top security executives will share the steps they’re taking to protect the enterprise as their organizations shift to hybrid work models. These issues include security associated with remote staff bringing unsecured personal devices into the office as well as securing data properly as employees repeatedly transition between in-office and remote workspaces.

To learn more about this webinar and to register for the event, click here.

Click here to view HMG Strategy’s complete calendar of upcoming and on-demand webinars.

Connecting Enterprise Technology Buyers with the Right Vendors

In the absence of large, national conferences or trade shows, CIOs and technology executives are seeking new ways to connect with their peers and find new business partners to help them drive innovation that can enable their companies to survive and grow.

Meanwhile, sales and marketing professionals at enterprise technology companies are looking for successful ways to engage with senior technology leaders and target accounts. HMG Strategy has harmonized these interests by creating the HMG Marketplace.

HMG Strategy’s high-powered Marketplace transforms the time-consuming request-for-information (RFI) process for CIOs and other technology buyers. Now, technology buyers can indicate the types of technologies and services they’re currently interested in and be matched with a prospective provider to make the connection.

“The HMG Marketplace essentially serves as a reference center to connect the right technology buyers with the right technology providers at the right time,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “By filling out a short needs assessment survey, CIO, CTOs and other technology executives are connected with executive leaders and subject matter experts from technology companies to have focused, relevant discussions.”

Charter members that are actively participating in the HMG Marketplace include Appian, Aryaka, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, Slack, Sonatype, Tanium and Tessian.

“It’s challenging for all of us that we can’t all be together at these events,” says Nicole Eagan, Chief Strategy & AI Officer at Darktrace. “But the next best thing is being able to connect through the Marketplace. We’re committed that you won’t be meeting with a salesperson – you’ll be meeting with myself and the Darktrace executive team. You’ve got CIOs and CISOs who will attend these meetings and we would love the opportunity to catch up and strategize together.”

How it Works

After attending an HMG Strategy Executive Leadership Summit, an attendee is redirected to the HMG Marketplace, where they are prompted to fill out a short needs analysis survey to indicate their current technology needs. From there, an HMG Strategy customer relationship specialist evaluates the survey information and schedules a meeting between the technology buyer and the most suitable technology partner in the Marketplace based on the buyer’s interests.

While in the Marketplace, the technology buyer is presented with a menu of options to choose from, including an option to view customer testimonials for that vendor and the business problem that was addressed. Sponsor partners receive highly qualified leads because of the strength of relationships inherent in the HMG network combined with the specific technology or service interest indicated by the buyer.

The HMG Marketplace offers multiple benefits to both technology buyers and vendors:

  • Precision matching of buyer needs with vendor capabilities -- Enterprise buyers can fill out a short needs analysis survey that is used by HMG Strategy’s Customer Relationship Management team to identify the vendor that’s best suited to address their requirements.

  • Accelerates the sales process for both buyers and sellers - Buyers and sellers quickly identify one another through the needs analysis process and associated reference materials

  • Ensures Quality Discussions – CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology buyers are qualified based on their true interest and by a set of characteristics (size, industry, types of technology/service interests, spend parameters, etc.). Buyers are paired with technology suppliers based on their domains and areas of expertise to avoid wasting time

  • Drives Higher Conversion and Close Rates for Providers –The HMG Marketplace accelerates high-quality deal flow in challenging times and enables technology providers to lower their customer acquisition costs

To learn more about the HMG Marketplace and explore the digital assets that are available there, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent. HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise CISOs and security leaders with the most innovative cybersecurity companies from across the world.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.

HMG Strategy: Your #1 Trusted Digital Platform Connecting Technology Executives to Reimagine the Enterprise and Reshape the Business World.

Tom Hoffman
203-221-2702
TomHoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b5e829b-f85a-431f-bbeb-2e9bc6724919


Latest Stories

  • Three members of Raptors test positive for COVID-19

    It’s unclear if those who tested positive are players or other members of Toronto’s staff.

  • Report: MLB tells teams not to plan for universal DH in 2021

    The DH seems more and more unlikely to be used in the NL next season.

  • Report: Jets fire defensive coordinator Gregg Williams after legendarily awful loss to Raiders

    Williams' decision to blitz Derek Carr with 13 seconds left cost him his job.

  • Doug Pederson says on Monday morning he still hasn't decided on Eagles starting QB

    Carson Wentz or Jalen Hurts? Doug Pederson said he doesn't know yet.

  • Police arrest man for allegedly breaking into Tom Brady's Boston-area mansion early Monday

    The suspect was reportedly found sitting on a couch in the basement of the empty mansion.

  • Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul farce just another low blow to boxing world

    Mayweather and Paul are showing yet again that boxing is no longer about talent, training, conditioning and winning one’s fights.

  • With so much on the line, Raptors guard VanVleet plans to hold teammates accountable

    Fred VanVleet doesn't believe any of his teammates will recklessly flaunt COVID-19 protocols. But he'll do his part to hold the rest of the Raptors accountable. Toronto held its first full practice at its temporary home in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday. Gone is the safety net of the summer's NBA bubble that protected the league from the global pandemic and saw zero positive tests.With teams about to start crisscrossing the United States and the coronavirus still running rampant — Florida recently passed the one-million case mark — the Raptors know there's a huge risk to the health of players and their families, and the NBA season itself. "We can't turn getting COVID into an indictment. We can't turn getting COVID into, 'We did something wrong,'" VanVleet said Sunday. "Now, if you're going to pool parties at night and nobody's wearing masks, that's one thing. But if you have to go to the grocery store, or you have family in town, and you get it, you get it. "(But) everybody has to be responsible in their own right because the way it's passed, and we're together a lot of the time. I don't want to take that home to my children and my family." The NBA said recently that 48 players had positive results since testing resumed last week. As VanVleet was speaking to the media on Sunday, the Portland Trail Blazers were announcing a shutdown of their practice facility after three members of the organization tested positive. And while Day 1 of practice, at Saint Leo University, about a half hour's drive north of Tampa, still had that electric opening-day vibe, Toronto head coach Nick Nurse said all the work in the gym could be undone if the team lost players to COVID-19. The new NBA rules state players could have to quarantine for as long as 12 days. So protocol messaging, he said, needs to be delivered "loud and clear." "My role is to just constantly be on them ... (about) our actions and our behaviour, and how impactful it is not only themselves, their families, our team, the organization — there's lots on the line if you're not doing the best you can with the COVID-19 protocols," Nurse said. Teams were recently presented a lengthy manual on safety rules. Violations that lead to schedule adjustments or impacts other organizations reportedly could means fines, suspensions or other penalties. Players and staff are tested daily. It's all part of what VanVleet called the "new normal." "Just gotta roll with the punches," said the guard. "I'm not really a complainer and I try to keep a good perspective on things, so for better or for worse I think I'm just going to roll with it and see how it goes. "Obviously put the safety of everybody first, myself included and my family and try to stay as safe and healthy as possible, but realizing the world is kind of moving on and we have to find a way to live with it and still follow all the guidelines the best we can." Toronto sharpshooter Matt Thomas, who settled nicely into the Raptors' rotation in the bubble this past summer, said Wisconsin looked like it might dodge a massive COVID-19 impact, but his home state has been in tailspin of growing cases since mid-October. "There have been a number of people that I know that came down with the virus," he said. "Thankfully everyone's recovered, but obviously it hits people really hard, it affects everyone differently."That's what's scary about it, because you never truly know how you're going to respond." A huge part of the Raptors' new normal is playing their home games, for at least the first part of the season, out of Tampa's Amalie Arena due to Canada's border restrictions for non-essential travel. Toronto's temporary practice facility in a Marriott hotel ballroom is nearing completion. Nurse said the team planned to tour it later Sunday. Players and staff are still on the hunt for housing in Tampa. Most wanted to get a gauge of the city and its safety before moving family members there, although VanVleet said he plans to have his partner and two young kids join him.The Raptors have just five more days of practice before tipping off their three-game pre-season in Charlotte, N.C. But on the plus side, Nurse has a full complement of healthy players to work with. "Everybody looked great today, everybody is ready to go," he said. "It was awesome, energy was great ... even the fitness levels seem really good to me. It was a long practice today with a lot of intensity, a lot of drills, but didn't really see a whole lot of guys bent over, tugging on shorts." No surprise, Nurse's focus on Day 1 was defence. "We always put a huge emphasis on starting to build our defence, almost totally ignoring any offensive things and plays — just to reinforce that that's who we are," he said. "That's our identity, and that's what they're emphasizing." The Raptors play twice in Charlotte, on Dec. 12th and 14th, then return "home" to host Miami on Dec. 18. It's still to be determined whether fans will be permitted at games at Amalie Arena. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2020. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

  • Why Baker Mayfield’s first signature win should silence doubters for a while

    While Mayfield’s turnover streak ended, so did another, more frustrating one for his supporters: his “40 starts without a statement win” streak.

  • 2020-21 Fantasy Basketball Draft Tiers: Point Guards

    Let's break down NBA point guards in tiers for fantasy basketball drafts.

  • Bills can’t afford to lose Monday Night clash vs. 49ers | More Football

    The Buffalo Bills are comfortably in a playoff spot, but with the Miami Dolphins hot on their tails in the AFC East they need to take care of business against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

  • The biggest problem at Arsenal might be that no one can figure out what the problem is

    First it was the transfer budget. Then it was the overstayed manager. Now it's squad mentality and construction. Arsenal keeps fixing things, but the plummet somehow continues.

  • Reds trade closer Raisel Iglesias to the Angels in cost-cutting move

    The Reds are cutting salary and sent Raisel Iglesias to the Angels

  • NFL Week 14: Early betting lines we like

    In a game of line movement and updates, the NFL betting market is a fluid one. Here are some early lines we will monitor throughout the week.

  • The best gifts for any sneakerhead, whether a beginner collector or lifelong enthusiast

    Make someone's year this holiday season.

  • IOC suspends Belarus president Lukashenko from Olympic Games

    The IOC suspended the authoritarian president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, on Monday from all Olympic activities including the Tokyo Games next year. Lukashenko, who has led the Belarus Olympic Committee for 23 years, claimed a sixth presidential term after a state election in August widely viewed as rigged in his favour. Belarus has since been in turmoil amid protests and a crackdown by security forces, and the International Olympic Committee has investigated complaints from athletes that they faced reprisals and intimidation. IOC president Thomas Bach said after a board meeting on Monday that the Belarus Olympic body's leadership "has not appropriately protected Belarus athletes from political discrimination" within sports organizations in the country. Belarus' status as co-host of the 2021 world championship in ice hockey is now at risk from the IOC's decision to suspend all talks with the former Soviet republic about staging events and request for all of its stakeholders to respect Monday's decision. Bach said the International Ice Hockey Federation would discuss the Belarus hosting role in the days ahead. Co-host Latvia has publicly distanced itself from working with Belarus since the disputed election. The IIHF has also "initiated a procedure" against the Belarus official who sits on its ruling committee, Bach said. Viktor Lukashenko, the president's son and first vice-president of the Belarus Olympic committee, is also provisionally suspended, Bach said. The IOC will continue to help fund Belarus athletes preparing for upcoming Olympic Games by paying scholarship money directly to them. Alexander Lukashenko was previously unable to attend the 2012 Olympics in London because of a European Union visa ban after a previous crackdown that followed a disputed election.

  • Raptors say three members of organization have tested positive for COVID-19

    The Toronto Raptors say three members of the organization have tested positive for COVID-19. The Raptors didn't disclose who received the positive tests, or whether or not they were players. The news comes five days before the Raptors are scheduled to tip off their three-game pre-season schedule.  A day earlier, coach Nick Nurse had talked about how potentially devastating COVID-19 could be to the team and the season. "My role is to just constantly be on (players) and be a reminder constantly of our actions and our behaviour, and how impactful it is not only themselves, their families, our team, the organization, there's lots on the line if you're not doing the best you can with the COVID-19 protocols," Nurse said. The team said in a release that the positive results came during the NBA-mandated testing period prior to training camp. The league announced last week that 48 players — about nine per cent — had tested positive in pre-camp testing.  On Sunday, the Portland Trail Blazers shut down their practice facility due to three positive cases within their organization. The Raptors said the three individuals are self-isolating away from the rest of the team. The Raptors opened training camp last week at their temporary home of Tampa, Fla., with Sunday marking the first day they could train together as a team. They're playing their "home" games, for at part of the season, at Tampa's Amalie Arena due to Canada's travel regulations around the global pandemic.  They are scheduled to play their first pre-season game Saturday at Charlotte and open the 2020-21 season Dec. 23 against the visiting New Orleans Pelicans. This report from The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

  • Cowboys, Ravens fight for their playoff lives on Yahoo Sports app

    The ground-game matchup on Tuesday doesn't bode well for the Cowboys.

  • List of 2020-21 college football bowl games canceled due to COVID-19

    In a year where every team is eligible to compete in a bowl game, the list of available games is shrinking.

  • You can customize a pair of Converse Chucks sneakers with graphics and colors from 6 NBA City Edition uniforms

    These make great gifts for the ultimate basketball fan who also happens to be a fan of the iconic Converse brand.

  • NFL Week 13 betting roundup: The Jets may be terrible, but they keep covering the spread

    The New York Jets may now be favored to go 0-16, but they’ve been covering the spread fairly regularly over the last month and a half. 