CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy Expands its Global Advisory Services, Enabling Global Tech Executives to Obtain Expert, Peer-Driven Advice on Critical Business, Technology and Cultural Issues

HMG Strategy
·6 min read
HMG Strategy
HMG Strategy

New peer-focused advisory services allow CIOs, CTOs, CDOs, CISOs and other business technology leaders to lead successfully in the C-suite and in the boardroom

HMG Strategy Expands its Global Advisory Services

HMG Strategy's peer-focused advisory services enable CIOs and corporate technology executives to keep up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global macro-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.
HMG Strategy's peer-focused advisory services enable CIOs and corporate technology executives to keep up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global macro-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, has launched a distinctive set of peer-driven, future-focused global advisory services that are uniquely designed to help CIOs, CTOs, CDOs, CISOs and other business technology leaders to lead successfully in the C-suite, in the boardroom and with line-of-business executives. The new and expanded advisory services are designed to help technology leaders to foster innovation, create new business models and develop fresh go-to-market strategies.

HMG Strategy’s latest advisory service is the HMG Genius Service, a unique peer-focused service in which CIOs and other technology executives in the HMG community can submit inquiries regarding a particular challenge they may be facing (e.g.; negotiating a global ERP licensing agreement or developing a data governance framework) and being matched with an expert in the HMG community who can offer expert advice.

“The analyst model is dead – it’s outdated, and the research is often conducted by former practitioners who are out of touch with the macro-economic realities business technology executives are facing,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Our unique, peer-driven Global Advisory Services enables CIOs, CISOs and other business technology executives to brainstorm on the top challenges and opportunities they’re facing today and going forward.”

HMG Strategy’s Global Advisory Services are a distinctive set of peer-focused advisory services that draw off the collective wisdom and real-world insights of world-class practitioners – the top global CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CISOs and business technology executives who are spearheading meaningful business and cultural change across their organizations.

HMG Strategy’s global advisory services are drawing strong accolades from industry practitioners. “HMG Strategy is the world’s most progressive thought leadership research think tank that enables me to brainstorm with the industry’s top minds on the top challenges and opportunities we face in business today – and tomorrow,” said Andrew Campbell, Global CIO at Terex Corp.

HMG Strategy’s Global Advisory Services includes the following services and enhancements:

  • The HMG Global Advisory Services. This unique subscription-based offering provides corporate technology executives with timely and in-depth peer-driven research reports, executive profiles across a range of industries and roundtable discussions on the top macro-economic and cultural trends impacting enterprise businesses and C-suites today – and tomorrow.

  • The HMG Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA). Launched in 2010, HMG’s CELA Program is the industry’s leading peer-to-peer executive leadership community for technology executives to brainstorm together on critical business challenges and to accelerate their careers.

  • The HMG Genius Service. Subscribers to the HMG Genius Service can pose inquiries to experts in the HMG community – comprised of 400,000+ CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and other business technology executives -- to help them to quickly solve pressing business, technology and sourcing challenges.

  • The HMG Leadership Development Academy is a five-month program offering practical advice and personal coaching for up-and-coming technology leaders on how to manage a P&L, sharpen their boardroom communication skills, drive innovation across lines-of-business, effectively manage tech debt and other vital skills needed by next-generation tech leaders.

Critical topics being explored under HMG’s Global Advisory Services include:

  • Reimagining the Business with Fresh Go-to-Market Strategies

  • Addressing Escalating Cyber Threats with the CEO and the Board

  • Innovative Strategies for Winning the Global War for Talent

  • Building a Resilient Global Supply Chain

  • Fostering Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to Drive Innovation

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s Global Advisory Services, contact HMG Strategy Founder and CEO Hunter Muller at hunterm@hmgstrategy.com or Tom Hoffman, VP of Research, at tomhoffman@hmgstrategy.com.

Another core component to HMG Strategy’s global advisory services is the Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) service—a unique peer-to-peer advisory service designed for top-tier technology leaders to explore common opportunities and top challenges they face in their roles with one another. The alliance has experienced impressive year-over-year growth into 2022, enabling members to keep up with the most innovative and winning strategies help move the business forward and to power their career trajectories.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s CELA program, contact HMG Strategy Founder and CEO Hunter Muller at hunterm@hmgstrategy.com.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 400,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives on strategic planning and career ascent guidance for the past 30+ years.

HMG Strategy’s CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led research services such as its Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy’s Global Advisory Services are a unique set of research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global geo-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

HMG Ventures is a venture capital unit that’s designed to connect CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology executives with innovative early-stage technology companies from Silicon Valley to Tel Aviv. HMG Ventures provides technology executives with a window into hot emerging technology companies that can help move the needle for their businesses while also offering these executives unparalleled personal investment opportunities. One early-stage investment in an enterprise-level AI-powered service management provider has generated a 100X return.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.

Contact: Tom Hoffman, VP, Research, HMG Strategy: 203-221-2702 or at tomhoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cbc10a39-bc24-4f30-9159-d295f51de370


Latest Stories

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. Boston, which trailed 2-0 late in the second period, tied it with 9:33 left in regulation when David Krejci scored his second of the game on a shot fro

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Commanders unveil Sean Taylor memorial 15 years since death

    LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Washington Commanders unveiled a helmet, No. 21 jersey, pants and cleats stood up in mannequin form as a memorial to Sean Taylor on Sunday, the 15th anniversary of the late safety's death. It was not a statue but rather a glass-enclosed installation on the concourse of FedEx Field, which drew ire on social media for being mismatched and falling short of what many hoped and expected it would be. “Sean Taylor Deserved a Statue,” former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Rams' McVay takes accidental helmet to jaw on sideline

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sean McVay took a frightening shot to the jaw from the helmet of Roger Carter as the Rams tight end checked into Sunday's game against the Chiefs, leaving the Los Angeles coach wiggling it to make sure it was still working properly. Carter sent McVay's headset spinning when he ploughed through him on his way to the field in the first quarter. Rams trainers examined McVay briefly, but he never left the sideline. Things couldn't get much worse for him at this point. The Ram

  • Will O.G. Anunoby's offensive punch continue once Pascal Siakam returns?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss O.G. Anunoby's reps as a lead scoring option and if it will continue once the Raptors get Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam back. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc

  • Burrow's TD pass to Higgins lifts Bengals over Titans 20-16

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have a knack for beating the Tennessee Titans at their own game — by playing more physically and forcing the opponent into mistakes at the wrong time. They did it again Sunday. Joe Burrow threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins with 13:42 left to put Cincinnati ahead to stay, and the Bengals held off the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on Sunday for their third straight victory and fifth in six games. “This is the kind of game that great teams win,” Bu

  • Analysis: Some of NFL's best Week 12 drama was off the field

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Threatening to overshadow an intoxicating weekend in the NFL that began with a trio of Thanksgiving classics and included two successful do-or-die 2-point conversions was all the drama that happened off the field in Week 12. Mike Purcell got up in Russell Wilson’s grill and screamed right in his face at the Bank of America Stadium sideline, channeling plenty of Broncos fans weary of the robotic quarterback’s inability to shake off a season-long slump that tilts his big tr

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Panthers forward Tkachuk returns to province where he was loved, and loathed

    EDMONTON — On the eve of his return to Calgary, Matthew Tkachuk stuck it to his old rivals. Just 3:49 into the Florida Panthers matchup against the Edmonton Oilers, Tkachuk swatted a rebound into the goal and immediately cupped his gloved hand to his ear, welcoming the boos from the Oilers faithful. For an evening, it was easy to imagine he was still a member of the Calgary Flames. Asked before the game if the boos would rain down when Oilers fans see him in a Panthers jersey, he replied: "I’ve

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Texans bench struggling QB Davis Mills for Kyle Allen

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have benched Davis Mills and will start Kyle Allen at quarterback Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Coach Lovie Smith announced the decision Friday. “Reasons why, it's like this for all positions ... you always look for the best option that gives you the best chance to win,” he said. “And that's where we are right now.” Mills, who is in his second year, has struggled as the Texans (1-8-1) have lost five games in a row. They are the only NFL team with just one w

  • Chubb's TD in OT gives Brissett, Browns 23-17 win over Bucs

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett wasn't seeking sympathy and he didn't want any ceremonial sendoff. After all, he's not leaving. The Browns gave him one anyway. Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied Sunday to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Brissett's final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension. Afterward, the Browns gave Brissett a game ball before the popular 29-year-old channeled Brady,

  • Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro