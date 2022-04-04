Cinta X Magpie Vintage Unveil Spring-ready Collars

London-based label CINTA has teamed up with Magpie Vintage to release a capsule of whimsical collars for the transitional spring weather. Perfect for layering on to CINTA’s cult-classic cardigans, the neck accessories are entirely handmade, using surplus fabric, to create sustainable garments.

The collection is comprised of two collars, Leslie and Millicient. The former is outfitted with dainty pastel florals, while Millicent is a bolder option, featuring a saturated bouquet of flowers. Arriving in sizes ranging from small to large, each collar is one of a kind as the line is tenderly crafted by hand.

Available for $256 USD, the CINTA x Magpie Vintage capsule collection can be purchased on CINTA’s online store. Take a look at the collection in the gallery above.