Cinq à Sept Resort 2024

For resort, Cinq à Sept’s Jane Siskin wanted to evoke the unstudied glamour of the French Riviera, looking to Saint-Tropez specifically for her watercolor palette of blush, buttercup yellow and peridot green.

The coastal town also happens to be an ideal destination to wear Siskin’s new À la Plage beachwear capsule, which launched in May and will be reintroduced twice-yearly for resort and spring. Key styles in the second installment include a double tie-front coverup with groovy swirls and an open-weave skirt set dotted with iridescent pailettes that looked like something another Jane, with the last name Birkin, might wear romping around the Med.

Birkin epitomizes the sort of Gallic charm Siskin loves and she could be drawn to a few pieces in the main line as well, like the floral cowl neck dresses gathered to one side with cascading ruffles or this season’s flared jean, which comes with an exposed center zip and ’70s-style patch pockets. Elevated denim pieces are doing well for the brand, and here the fabric was treated with a light wash and contrasting indigo trim on a Modish trenchcoat, giving it an inside-out effect.

Elsewhere, feathers and beads jazzed up some of the collection’s more utilitarian silhouettes, like a new belted cargo skirt in twill that was a stellar take on the trending item. It spoke directly to the day-to-night dressing concept that is Cinq à Sept’s literal namesake, as did draped pajama sets, which would be great to dress in for cocktails at any one of Saint-Tropez’s famed hotels.

