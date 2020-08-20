Cinnamon Toast Crunch releases 'Cinnadust' seasoning blend to sprinkle on your ice cream

You can now add Cinnamon Toast Crunch-flavored seasoning to your breakfast toast, and virtually everything else.

The B&G Foods-owned brand announced on social media that it's releasing a "Cinnadust Seasoning Blend" that tastes like the spice that gives Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal its defining flavor.

The offering is a mix of cinnamon and sugar with hints of vanilla and graham to "capture the unmistakable taste of a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal," the company said in a statement.

The product will be sold exclusively at Sam's Club, Cinnamon Toast Crunch said on social media late Wednesday. "The seasoning you never knew you needed," the brand tweeted. It also posted a photo of the seasoning on Instagram.

Apartments for rent: Americans don't want yearlong leases, neither do landlords

The 13.75-ounce bottle says its good to sprinkle on ice cream, toast, cookies, coffee and more. It'll retail for $5.48 per bottle.

Cinnadust will hit the shelves at Sam's Club on September 1, the company says. If you don't have a membership, you'll have to wait until 2021 for it to roll out nationwide.

Follow Dalvin Brown on Twitter: @Dalvin_Brown.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cinnamon Toast Crunch is available in a 'Cinnadust' seasoning blend