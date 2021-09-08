Cinnamon Toast Crunch Mascot Freaks Out Fans Watching Mets-Marlins Game

Cinnamon Toast Crunch is delicious. But the breakfast cereal’s giant mascot was hard for fans to stomach as it sat behind home plate Tuesday at the Mets-Marlins game in Miami.

Imagine being the pitcher and having to focus on the strike zone as this nightmare brought to you by General Mills stares you down.

Some images from the game also showed the big square blocking the view of spectators. Hey, sweet thing, down in front!

Cereal samples were reportedly given away at the stadium but probably didn’t have the same impact as the mascot, who delivered publicity in crunch time.

There’s a piece of Cinnamon Toast Crunch calling balls and strikes behind home plate during the Mets-Marlins game tonight pic.twitter.com/GM8sezJlWI — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 7, 2021

Twitter poured it on the distracting square:

A giant Cinnamon Toast Crunch made an appearance at the Marlins vs. Mets game last night. 😳



(🎥 via @MLBONFOX)



pic.twitter.com/vuU6YRIkjD — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 8, 2021

How do you even pitch with that there? — Duane Mieliwocki (@DuaneMieliwocki) September 8, 2021

Therapist: The Giant Cinnamon Toast Crunch isn’t real. It can’t hurt you.



The Giant Cinnamon Toast Crunch: pic.twitter.com/EMy35ILep9 — Cut4 (@Cut4) September 7, 2021

Did I miss something or something? What in the hell is going on? I’m horrified. — Trevor Pryce (@Trevor_Pryce) September 8, 2021

I can't bring a plastic grocery bag into the Brewers game, but the Marlins let in a piece of cinnamon toast crunch big enough for three seats. — World Champion Bucks, Brewers NLCDC(15-7) (@tenordominguez) September 8, 2021

Seats behind home plate at the Mets Marlins game and finding out you are behind Cinnamon Toast Crunch: a couple hundred bucks…and a terrible view



Wearing your seatbelt: Priceless#BuckleUp and maybe next time you will sit behind Toucan Sam pic.twitter.com/jRiVDv0fmZ — Sgt. Ted Bohner (@ISPBremen) September 8, 2021

The Cinnamon Toast Crunch thing should be behind home plate when the *Mets* are pitching, not the Marlins. Distracting af. — Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) September 7, 2021

Lol 😂 RT @JomboyMedia: There’s a piece of Cinnamon Toast Crunch calling balls and strikes behind home plate during the Mets-Marlins game tonight pic.twitter.com/mpl0YkyMWr — Sarah ✧ (@MissSarah_2) September 8, 2021

the mets players turning around while they’re at the plate and seeing a gigantic cinnamon toast crunch pic.twitter.com/Yrasw8ClsK — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) September 7, 2021

Did anyone check the giant Cinnamon Toast Crunch’s ticket. He’s suspect for sure. — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 8, 2021

Who had “Cinnamon Toast Crunch Guy sitting behind home plate at the Marlins game” on their bingo card? https://t.co/eQFBuHmpkM — Carrie, the Raven of Porto (@newt_ripley) September 7, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.