Cinnamon Toast Crunch Mascot Freaks Out Fans Watching Mets-Marlins Game

Ron Dicker
·2 min read

Cinnamon Toast Crunch is delicious. But the breakfast cereal’s giant mascot was hard for fans to stomach as it sat behind home plate Tuesday at the Mets-Marlins game in Miami.

Imagine being the pitcher and having to focus on the strike zone as this nightmare brought to you by General Mills stares you down.

Some images from the game also showed the big square blocking the view of spectators. Hey, sweet thing, down in front!

Cereal samples were reportedly given away at the stadium but probably didn’t have the same impact as the mascot, who delivered publicity in crunch time.

 

Twitter poured it on the distracting square:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories