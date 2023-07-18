Cineworld set to remain open until at least 2027

The future of Jersey's only cinema has been secured for at least the next four years, the government's property regeneration company has announced.

The Jersey Development Company (JDC), landlords of the Waterfront leisure complex, said it had agreed to waive some "rent arrears debt" in return for a longer-term commitment.

JDC said itself and Cineworld would work together to keep the cinema open at the waterfront "pending its eventual redevelopment".

Plans for the redevelopment of the waterfront include nearly 1,000 new homes, a new cinema and swimming pool.

JDC said it was "imperative" islanders used the facility more to ensure the cinema was not forced to close in the future.

It said the cinema had 280,000 visits in 2019 compared to 180,000 in 2022, and a break clause from 2027 could be exercised if admissions did not meet financial needs.

Lee Henry, CEO of Jersey Development Company, said it was pleased the cinema would be staying "for the foreseeable future".

He said: "The fact that the majority of objections to our future plans for the Waterfront referenced the closure of the cinema highlights the importance of the facility to islanders.

"It was incumbent upon us as a government-owned company to facilitate the island’s community and not simply maximise profit.”

Kevin Frost, property director of Cineworld Cinemas, said he was "grateful" to JDC for finding a way "together to keep the local cinema multiplex open and trading for at least the next four years, and hopefully another five after that".

