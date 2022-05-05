CINESPACE STUDIOS ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF TORONTO TEAM

The new roles reflect the studio's commitment to maximize client services, studio operations, business partnerships and build industry and community relations in Toronto

TORONTO, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ -- Cinespace Studios ("Cinespace"), a global studio platform, announced today the expansion of its Toronto team with three new roles, Megan Guy joins as Head of Client Services and Studio Operations, Magali Simard as Director of Industry and Community Relations, and Bill Zacharuk as Head of Vendor Partnerships, North America. Magali Simard reports to Ashley Rice, President and Co-Managing Partner. Megan Guy and Bill Zacharuk report to Eoin Egan, COO and Co-Managing Partner.

Megan Guy, Head of Client Services and Studio Operations
Megan Guy, Head of Client Services and Studio Operations

"We are thrilled to have these three executives leading new roles in our organization as we enhance Cinespace's footprint in Canada and build synergy for our global network. Magali's expertise in community engagement will allow us to nurture our local communities and support workforce development," said Ashley Rice, President and Co-Managing Partner.

"Megan's ability to identify and drive new business opportunities and Bill's experience in vendor production services will ensure a best-in-class client experience for our local and global partners," said Eoin Egan, COO and Co-Managing Partner.

As the Head of Client Services and Studio Operations, Megan Guy will be responsible for managing the day-to-day sales and operations for Cinespace Toronto and focusing on business development and client relations. Most recently, Guy was Vice President, International for the UK's Pinewood Studios Group, where she facilitated some of the largest feature film and television productions filmed in Toronto and was instrumental in achieving multi-year deals with key content producers.

Magali Simard joins as Director of Industry and Community Relations, where she will create community outreach and workforce training programs and build government, industry, and community relations and strategic collaborations. Before joining Cinespace, Simard was the Film Sector Development Program Manager for the City of Toronto. She led economic and creative development activities to enhance the local and international competitiveness of the City's $2B+ screen sector. She has also served as curator and senior manager of theatrical programming at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Bill Zacharuk joined Cinespace in 2021 as the General Manager of Operations for Toronto and will take on the newly expanded role of Head of Vendor Partnerships, North America. In his role, Zacharuk will focus on developing vendor and tenant partnerships. Zacharuk spent over three decades at Panavision Canada, where he moved up through the organization and ultimately served as President and COO. He developed and supervised the build-out of the business intelligence software for Panavision's quantitative analysis tools.

About Cinespace Studios

Cinespace Studios specializes in the management of studio space for premier content makers. The platform is the one of the largest sound stage operators globally, with 90 stages across Toronto, Chicago, and Berlin. TPG Real Estate Partners acquired Cinespace in November of 2021 and has since acquired Germany's renowned Studio Babelsberg under the Cinespace umbrella. The Cinespace brand is recognized around the world for the productions filmed on its premises by the most renowned content creation companies.

Bill Zacharuk, Head of Client Services and Studio Operations
Bill Zacharuk, Head of Client Services and Studio Operations
Magali Simard, Director of Industry and Community Relations
Magali Simard, Director of Industry and Community Relations
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cinespace-studios-announces-expansion-of-toronto-team-301540871.html

