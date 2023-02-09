The parents and sister of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer killed in the "Rust" on-set shooting, plan to file a new lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and the film, according to the family's attorney.

Their attorney, Gloria Allred, said she will be holding a press briefing Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET to announce the filing of the lawsuit.

PHOTO: Director of photography Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured on set while filming the movie 'Rust' in Santa Fe, N.M., on Oct. 21, 2021. (Fred Hayes/Getty Images for SAGindie, FILE)

Hutchins was working as a cinematographer on the Western when Baldwin accidentally shot and killed her while he was practicing using a handgun on the New Mexico set in October 2021. Director Joel Souza was also injured in the shooting.

Her husband, with whom she shared a young son, previously reached a settlement in his wrongful death lawsuit against the producers of the film.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' parents, sister to sue Alec Baldwin over 'Rust' shooting originally appeared on abcnews.go.com