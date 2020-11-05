Cinemas in England close doors as country goes into second lockdown

General view of a closed ODEON cinema in Milton Keynes, as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world, in Milton Keynes, Britain, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Cinemas across England closed their doors last night for four weeks as the country entered a second coronavirus lockdown.

The lockdown will run from 5 November until 2 December, after MPs voted overwhelmingly in favour of the new restrictions.

Boris Johnson has sought to reassure people the measures will be eased on 2 December as planned, and should enable cinemas and other businesses to reopen in time for the run-up to Christmas.

But the Prime Minister acknowledged that it would depend on getting the R number – the reproduction rate of the virus – back down below 1.

The new guidelines mean non-essential shops, leisure and entertainment venues must all close – including cinemas.

View photos Cineworld in Ashford, Kent, the cinema chain has said up to 45,000 employees will be affected worldwide as it confirmed plans to temporarily close its theatres in the UK and the US Ð the cinema giantÕs two biggest markets. (Photo by Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images) More

The shutdown is another blow for the ailing cinema industry, which saw 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse sites closing indefinitely in October, shortly after studios MGM and Universal said that the James Bond film No Time To Die would be pushed back to April 2021.

Marvel film Black Widow, sci-fi blockbuster Dune and Jurassic World: Dominion are also among the high-profile titles that have seen release delays as a result of the global pandemic.

Cinema chain Vue said it hopes to be back ‘as soon as possible’ offering refunds to customers who had booked tickets for the lockdown period.

We're temporarily closing all our venues in England by Wednesday night, but we’ll be back with the ultimate big screen experience as soon as possible. For information on timings and refunds, as well as updates on our venues outside of England, click here: — Vue (@vuecinemas) November 3, 2020

Odeon cinemas thanked its customers for their support since reopening back in July after the first coronavirus lockdown, saying it was looking forward to ‘welcoming you back soon’.

The big screen will be back. Thank you for all your support, and we can't wait to see you again soon. 🎬 🍿 pic.twitter.com/mtZBFqe9Bs — ODEON (@ODEONCinemas) November 5, 2020

Showcase issued a statement reassuring its customers that its sites would be back soon, reminding them that its cinema in Nangarw, Cardiff will be reopening its doors on Monday, 9 November.

“We worked tirelessly to be the first major circuit in the UK to reopen our cinemas back in July, and would like to thank families, friends and film fans for visiting and supporting us since then,” Mark Barlow, UK General Manager for Showcase Cinemas said.

“Our industry has weathered many difficult moments through the decades, and none more so than this year. Through these unprecedented times, we come back to the same conclusion – people want and need to go to the cinema.”

Indie cinemas, many of which were only just able to reopen after implementing new COVID-19 safety precautions, have also closed their doors. London’s Prince Charles Cinema changed its hoardings accordingly to display the word ‘Intermission’.

Film distributors have had to respond quickly to the new lockdown which was only announced on Saturday.

Most, but not all, films due for release in November have been pushed back, however some will still receive a theatrical release as cinemas remain open in some parts of Scotland, Guernsey and the Isle of Man. Cinemas in Wales can reopen from Monday, while those in Northern Ireland can reopen from 12 November following shorter ‘firebreak’ shutdowns.

