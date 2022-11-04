Cinemark Narrows Q3 Loss Despite End-of-Summer Slowdown at Box Office

Cinemark powered through a rough third quarter for the box office, as a 50% jump in revenue helped trim its loss for the period, according to the company’s latest earnings report Friday morning.



The theater chain reported $650.4 million in quarterly revenue — down from the second quarter’s $744 million revenue but a significant gain from the $434.8 million in the year-ago quarter. Cinemark reported an adjusted loss of $24.5 million, or 20 cents per share, compared with a loss of $77.8 million, or 65 cents per share, in the 2021 third quarter.

The Plano, Texas, company’s shares rose in 2.6% to $10.89 premarket trading, as revenue topped analyst expectations for $615.56 million. The results were shy of estimates for a loss of 14 cents per share.



“While August and September were challenged by a dip in content availability, we are pleased by year-over-year improvements in product flow throughout 2022, which have driven a 130% increase in North American box office year-to-date,” said Cinemark’s President & CEO Sean Gamble in a prepared statement. “We have high confidence in the ongoing recovery of content and box office as delays caused by COVID fully subside and studios derive increasing promotional and financial value from theatrical.”



After the strong opening weekends of “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and “Thor: Love and Thunder” to kick off the third quarter, the summer box office bonanza swiftly came to an end. With no new release earning an opening weekend of more than $30 million, the combined domestic gross totals for August and September only reached $790 million. That’s less than half of the combined $2 billion domestic gross earned in June and July.



During this time, Cinemark’s stock price sank from an annual peak of $19.35 on Aug. 4 to a year-low of $9.15 on Oct. 20, a 53% drop. Cinemark’s stock has rebounded slightly to close at $10.61 on Thursday, as it looks to a revenue infusion thanks to the release of Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” next weekend.