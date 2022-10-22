Cinema’s unquenchable thirst for vampires celebrated in posters

Killian Fox
·5 min read

“I think it’s almost infinitely flexible,” says the cultural historian Christopher Frayling, on why the myth of the vampire has gripped our imaginations for so long. It’s been around in some form or other for millennia, but the modern bloodsucker stems from reports of eastern European peasants rising from the grave in the early 18th century. Since then, according to Frayling, vampires “shape-shifted” to “lounge-lizard aristocrats seducing people” a century later. “Then, with the movies, they eventually shed their cloaks, and from the mid-20th century onwards, addicts, psychopaths, lovelorn outsiders, cult leaders, lesbian and gay icons… you name it, the vampire has become it.”

  • Dracula, 1931. ‘Designed by Universal’s in-house illustrator Károly Grósz, this original US poster was also used for the cover of the tie-in reissue of Bram Stoker’s novel,’ says Christopher Frayling. ‘It emphasises the Count’s irresistibly hypnotic eyes. The alternative caption was “good to the last gasp”...’

Frayling’s own imagination has been gripped since a formative viewing of Terence Fisher’s 1958 film Dracula (one of more than 270 films featuring Bram Stoker’s dreaded Count). A former head of the Royal College of Art and chair of Arts Council England, Frayling wrote a tome on vampires for Faber in the late 1970s. Now he’s back with Vampire Cinema: The First 100 Years, looking at how film-makers and marketers have lured us with the threat (or promise) of shadowy figures vying to drink our blood in the dead of night.

In the 1950s, Dracula is sexy for the first time, and sex is the way of selling it thereafter

He spent years researching it, trawling cinema archives and the internet for movie posters and other promotional material, but what prompted him to publish now was a desire to elevate one of the genre’s most influential works. “There’s been so much celebration of 1922 as year one of modernism, with James Joyce’s Ulysses published in February, and TS Eliot’s The Waste Land in December, and I thought, there’s another centenary going on that nobody has noticed.”

  • Nosferatu, 1922. ‘This is my favourite vampire film poster, designed by Nosferatu’s producer Albin Grau for the Czechoslovakian market. I love the way the lettering is related to the image and the rats going diagonally across. And Nosferatu himself is unbelievably unattractive.’

He’s talking about Nosferatu, the first true vampire movie, itself inspired by Bram Stoker’s Dracula, released in Germany in March 1922. Directed by FW Murnau, with Max Schreck as the Count (Orlok, not Dracula, in an attempt to skirt copyright issues), it was a strange and beguiling expressionist masterwork that treated vampires as though they were not fantasy but grisly fact. Unlike later incarnations, this vampire – bald-headed, with rat-like teeth – was anything but seductive, a fact underlined by unsavoury-looking rats and bats on the posters.

Then, with the release of Tod Browning’s Dracula in 1931, the image took a turn. “Hollywood was apprehensive about telling a gothic story straight,” says Frayling, “so they decided to market it is as a love story – ‘The strangest passion the world has ever known’ [according to the US poster] – and it was released on Valentine’s Day. The idea was that Dracula was unbelievably attractive to his victims.”

  • Dracula: Prince Of Darkness, 1966. ‘This was the belated sequel to 1958’s groundbreaking Dracula, and Macario Gómez Quibus’s gory Spanish poster for it was created in 1972. Actor Bela Lugosi did not have fangs in the original Hollywood film, but this time round Christopher Lee certainly did.’

When the Hammer production company picked up the baton in the 1950s, with Horror of Dracula featuring Christopher Lee, they decided the erotic element was far too implicit. “They’re really foregrounding the idea of the demon lover visiting the victim late at night,” says Frayling of the posters. “Dracula is sexy for the first time, and sex is the way of selling it thereafter.”

By the 1970s, Hammer’s white-tie-and-tails approach had become comically dated. As a new wave of horror films – The Exorcist, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre – used scares to probe contemporary social anxieties, new breeds of vampires gradually emerged: “The bisexual disco vampire in The Hunger, redneck drifters wandering the American southwest in Near Dark, heavy metal teenagers in The Lost Boys…” By the time Francis Ford Coppola reworked Dracula in 1992, the vampire had become a much more complicated and even sympathetic figure.

  • La Vampire Nu, 1970. ‘Jean Rollin’s semi-pornographic vampire films had a cult following. They don’t flow very well but they have some striking, surrealistic images. This poster, illustrated by comic‑strip artist Philippe Druillet, looks like the cover of a paperback sci-fi book.’

Since then, film-makers have found ways to repackage vampires to appeal to teenage audiences, playing into adolescent worries around sex and abstinence. “Twilight has a very traditional view of masculinity and sex roles,” says Frayling. “The film-maker Joe Dante said this is the one vampire movie where parents actually encouraged children to go and see it. When that happens, something’s gone wrong. It should be a guilty pleasure.”

After 100 years of bloodsuckers on the big screen, has the endlessly flexible myth finally exhausted itself? Frayling doesn’t think so – he cites the recent BBC reboot of Dracula as “scary and nasty [with] a lot of blood and a lot of surprises”.

  • Let the Right One In, 2008. ‘This is my favourite of the films in the book. It’s a very touching, profound Swedish movie about a troubled boy on a Stockholm housing estate who befriends the strange girl next door. The man hanging down in the poster is being drained of blood to feed the girl.’

“There are all sorts of possibilities of how this shapeshifter will change its meaning for the future,” he adds. “For example, Nosferatu introduced the idea of the vampire as the bringer of the plague, and for audiences in 1922, who’d just recovered from the Spanish flu, this would have chimed hugely with them. Well, you don’t have to be a genius to imagine how you can rework that in 2022.”

  • Vampire Cinema: The First 100 Years will be published on 31 October by Reel Art Press (£39.95)

Latest Stories

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Veteran receiver S.J. Green to retire Friday as member of Montreal Alouettes

    MONTREAL — S.J. Green will retire Friday as a member of the Montreal Alouettes. The CFL club announced Wednesday that Green will sign a one-day contract with the Alouettes in Montreal, and then call it a career. He will also attend the team's game Saturday against the Toronto Argonauts. The six-foot-two, 217-pound Green, a native of Fort Worth, Tex., played 13 CFL seasons with Montreal (2007-16) and Toronto (2017-19). He registered 716 catches for 10,222 yards with 60 TDs over 116 regular-season

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog sidelined for 12 weeks after knee surgery

    Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will be sidelined for approximately three months after undergoing knee surgery on Tuesday.

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • City of Calgary, Flames start negotiating again on a new arena

    CALGARY — Arena talks in Calgary are back on. The city and Calgary Flames owners confirmed Wednesday negotiations will begin again for a new sports, arts and entertainment building. Their previous deal agreed upon in 2019 collapsed late last year when the estimated cost of the project rose and the Flames withdrew. Shovels were scheduled to hit the ground this year for a 19,000-seat hockey arena and concert venue to replace the Saddledome, which has been the home of the Flames for 39 years. The i

  • Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

    EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • 5 major storylines as Raptors begin new season

    With a roster largely unchanged from last season, the Toronto Raptors are facing many of the same questions as they prepare to tip-off the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

  • Christian Koloko's phone blew up after regular season debut vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains what his mentality was heading into the home opener, the messages he received after the game and what Pascal Siakam discussed with him before practice.

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius to miss season finale with spleen injury

    Edmonton Elks starting quarterback Taylor Cornelius is set to miss the team's season finale due to a spleen injury, the team announced Monday. Cornelius suffered the injury on Saturday in the team's 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts. He was sent to the hospital that evening and remains there for observation. The team says the Oklahoma State product is expected to make a full recovery. Cornelius, 27, is in his second season with Edmonton, having signed a two-year contract extension with the tea

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • Dougie Hamilton breaks tie in 3rd, Devils beat Ducks 4-2

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Defenseman Dougie Hamilton broke a tie 33 seconds into the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood made 18 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Jesper Bratt set up Hamilton with a cross-crease pass to Hamilton parked to the right of goaltender Anthony Stolarz. Blackwood denied Ducks scoring leader Troy Terry from in front on the power play midway through the third as New Jersey held on for its first victory of the season after two losses. Daw