Cinema Halls Demand to Reopen After Rs 10,000 Cr Loss in 6 Months

Cinema theatres in India have been shut since 14 March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The closure continues to affect the livelihood of lakhs of people.

According to the Multiplex Association Of India (MAI), the multiplex industry in India employs over 2,00,000 people, who are the backbone of the Indian film industry as they account nearly 60 per cent of revenues of film business.

MAI, the cinema body, which represents all the multiplex chains, including, PVR, INOX and Cinepolis made an appeal to the Indian government to reopen cinemas. Their main contention was that if malls, railways, airlines, gyms and metros have been permitted to reopen, why not cinema halls?

View photos MAI's appeal to the government. More

Here's Why Cinemas Need To Reopen

Speaking to the The Quint, Alok Tandon, CEO - INOX Leisure Ltd said, "We believe that cinema environments are more controlled spaces, than any other unrestricted public space. More importantly, by staggering the show timing, and by regulating entries and exits, cinemas can keep a check on crowd sizes. Lastly, the personnel who manage cinemas are professionally trained, and can, therefore, ensure compliance to the redesigned SOPs."

Adding to this debate as to why theatres need to reopen, Kunal Sawhney, Sr VP Carnival Cinemas, says that they did multiple surveys and found that around 75 percent to 80 percent people belonging to different age groups have said that they miss watching films in theatres and want cinema halls to be operational.

He adds, "There are so many people's livelihood dependent on this industry. Just not the employees but other people who are suppliers, transporters, etc. The economy has to comeback and we pay a huge tax to the government. When everything else is open now then why not cinemas?”

Several film producers and actors have come out to support the appeal by cinema owners. Several voices on social media have jumped in to back cinemas and the ongoing debate – if metros can operate why can't theatres?

I seriously don’t understand why cinemas are not allowed yet in our country if gyms, restaurants and metro are... let them follow strict guidelines and punish if they don’t, but at least open them. #SaveCinema #UnlockCinemasSaveJobs https://t.co/GcLX6MmaDO — Gaurav Laghate (@gauravl_ET) September 15, 2020

Metros are back on track, railway is planning to resume local train services, even classes on "voluntary basis" are also being allowed then why not open theatres. Thousands of jobs are at stake. Bengal will lose several of its single screens again. #UnlockCinemaSaveJobs pic.twitter.com/4zYTu4Psei — Anindita Acharya (@Itsanindita) September 15, 2020

Now that all public transport, incl the Metros, malls, gyms and yoga centres are working, makes no sense to keep cinema halls & multiplexes shut. They can also reopen with restrictions. Why ruin a big economy, so many jobs & a big part of India’s soft power? — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) September 15, 2020

Losses Incurred in Six Months Is About Rs 10,000 Cr

According industry experts, the cinema exhibition sector generates revenues to the tune of approximately Rs 1500 crore per month. Given that lockdown on theatres has extended to six months now, the estimate is that the sector would have lost about Rs 10,000 crore so far.

"“We used to do a sale approximately of Rs 100 crore every month, that includes my box office collection and F&B collection. That’s my loss because cinemas have been shut across India for the past 6 months. But my expenses are still there, I have to pay my staff, I still have to pay electricity, the maintenance of the cinema, the AMCs, the property taxes and there is zero income. The losses we have incurred is approximately 40 to 60 crores in these six months.”" - Kunal Sawhney, Sr VP Carnival cinemas

Story continues