Cinema Guild Acquires Hong Sangsoo’s ‘Yourself And Yours’; ‘Poor Greg Drowning’ Lands At Comedy Dynamics

Cinema Guild has acquired the U.S. distribution rights to the Hong Sangsoo comedy Yourself and Yours, which will open on June 5 with digital and home video releases set for later this year.

The film debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2016 and follows Youngsoo (Kim Joohyuk), who learns that his girlfriend, Minjung (Lee Yooyoung), was recently seen having drinks with another man. When Youngsoo questions her about it, they fight and part on bad terms. The next day, Youngsoo tries to find her, but can’t. As he wanders and frets, Minjung has a series of encounters with other men. But to them, it seems she’s not herself.

Yourself and Yours is the second film to open as part of Cinema Guild’s virtual cinema initiative .

Comedy Dynamics has acquired the Jeffrey Scott Collins-directed rom-com Poor Greg Drowning. The film will be released through the Comedy Dynamics network on August 11. This netflix includes Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum, Apple TV, Dish, Google Play, among others.

The comedy follows a love addict named Greg (On Becoming A God in Central Florida‘s Graham Sibley), whose girlfriend left him for their couples’ therapist. Depressed, heartbroken, and unemployed, Greg must find a roommate to help pay rent. But Greg scares all potential roommates away, except for a girl named Peyton who moves in and whom Greg falls madly in love with.

Poor Greg Drowning also features Cedric the Entertainer (Barbershop, Be Cool, A Haunted House), Christine Woods (Hello Ladies, Perfect Couples), George Basil (Crashing, Wrecked, Flaked), Marguerite Gioia Insolia (Mad Men), and Jenny O’Hara (Mystic River, Devil).

This acquisition deal was negotiated by Anna Roberts of Comedy Dynamics and Tiffany Boyle and Geoff Lee of Ramo Law.

