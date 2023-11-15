Cinema to be built in children's hospital

Patients will be able to visit the cinema with family members for free

A cinema is to be built inside a children’s hospital to offer patients the chance to experience the "magic" of movies.

Alder Hey Children's Hospital said it would accommodate beds, wheelchairs and medical equipment.

Patients will be able to watch films with family members and nursing staff will be there to offer any care needed.

Chief Nursing Officer Nathan Askew said it would help patients who were missing out on a "normal childhood" because of treatment.

The Medi Cinema charity says this is the first cinema to be built in a solely paediatric hospital in the UK

He said: “Having a cinema within our hospital means we can give those children the opportunity to still have that magical movie experience.”

"It will make a massive difference to everyone here.”

The cinema is the result of a partnership between Alder Hey children’s charity and Medi Cinema and will be funded by grants and donations.

The film screening charity, which already operates in five NHS trusts, said the experience supported patients' mental health and helped them cope.

This colourful cinema, due to be opened in 2024, will be the only one in a solely paediatric hospital in the UK, it said.