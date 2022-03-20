Cinema Audio Society Sound Mixing Win Gives ‘Dune’ Added Oscar Momentum

IndieWire The Craft Top of the Line

“Dune” (Warner Bros.) was the big live action sound mixing winner Saturday night at 58th annual Cinema Audio Society Awards at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. Coupled with last week’s MPSE Golden Reel win for feature effects/foley sound editing, Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic is on track for the Oscar sound win next Sunday.

“Dune” was the frontrunner from the outset for its sonic power and complexity. Its great achievement is creating a grounded reality that is both innovative and believable. So, rather than relying on over-hyped sounds, the teams conveyed an otherworldly palette that is hallucinatory yet gritty, from supernatural voices that rattle the mind to colossal sandworms that shake the sand dunes of Arrakis.

Meanwhile, the animation win went to Disney’s “Encanto,” the Oscar favorite for animated feature. Likewise, another Oscar favorite, “Summer of Soul” (Searchlight Pictures), grabbed documentary. The non-theatrical winner was HBO’s limited series “Mare of Easttown (HBO).

Other TV winners included “Yellowstone” (Paramount Network), “Mare of Easttown (HBO), “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+), and “The Beatles Get Back” (Disney+).

Ridley Scott received the Filmmaker Award, and re-recording sound mixer Paul Massey (“Bohemian Rhapsody” Oscar winner and “Summer of Soul” CAS winner) was honored with the Life Achievement Award. Lily Adams of SCAD won the Student Recognition Award.

MOTION PICTURES – LIVE ACTION

“Dune”

Production Mixer: Mac Ruth CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Ron Bartlett CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Douglas Hemphill CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS

ADR Mixer: Tommy O’Connell

Foley Mixer: Don White

MOTION PICTURES – ANIMATED

“Encanto”

Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: David E. Fluhr CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Gabriel Guy CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: David Boucher CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alvin Wee

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

MOTION PICTURES – DOCUMENTARY

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Hsu

Re-Recording Mixer: Roberto Fernandez CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey CAS

NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURE OR LIMITED SERIES

“Mare of Easttown”: Ep. 6 Sore Must Be The Storm

Production Mixer: Richard Bullock

Re-Recording Mixer: Joseph DeAngelis CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Carpenter

TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR

“Yellowstone”: S4 Ep. 1 Half the Money

Production Mixer: Andrejs Prokopenko

Re-Recording Mixer: Diego Gat CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Samuel Ejnes CAS

ADR Mixer: Michael Miller CAS

ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS

TELEVISION SERIES 1/2 HOUR

“Ted Lasso”: S2 Ep. 5 Rainbow

Production Mixer: David Lascelles AMPS

Re-Recording Mixer: Ryan Kennedy

Re-Recording Mixer: Sean Byrne CAS

ADR Mixer: Brent Findley CAS MPSE

ADR Mixer: Jamison Rabbe

Foley Mixer: Arno Stephanian CAS MPSE

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC – SERIES or SPECIALS

“The Beatles Get Back”: Part 3

Production Mixer: Peter Sutton (dec.)

Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Hedges CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Brent Burge

Re-Recording Mixer: Alexis Feodoroff

Music Mixer: Sam Okell

Foley Mixer: Michael Donaldson

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT PRODUCTION

Shure Incorporated: Axient Digital ADX5D Dual-Channel Wireless Receiver

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT POST PRODUCTION

Dolby Laboratories: Dolby Atmos Renderer 3.7

