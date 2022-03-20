Cinema Audio Society Awards: ‘Dune’ Wins Top Film Prize; ‘Encanto’, ‘Yellowstone’ Also Score – Full Winners List

Warner Bros’ epic Dune won the Live Action Motion Picture prize Saturday at the 58th annual Cinema Audio Society Awards, duplicating its victory earlier this awards season at the MPSE Golden Reels to become the frontrunner in the Sound category at next week’s Oscars.

Dune beat out a field that included No Time to Die, Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Power of the Dog and West Side Story. All but Spider-Man are up for the Sound Oscar this year (Belfast got the nod instead from the Motion Picture Academy).

More from Deadline

Other film winners tonight in CAS ceremony, live and in-person at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, were Summer of Soul, which won the Motion Picture – Documentary Award. Encanto took the Animation prize.

On the TV side, winners included Yellowstone; Ted Lasso, which won the category at the 2021 Emmys; Mare of Easttown, which was nominated for the sound mixing Emmy; and The Beatles: Get Back, which also won earlier this year for sound editing at the MPSE Golden Reel Awards.

The society tonight bestowed honorary awards on Ridley Scott, who received the Cinema Audio Society Filmmaker Award, accepting the honor virtually; and re-recording mixer Paul Massey, given the CAS Career Achievement Award.

Massey made it a double; he also was on the winning Summer of Soul team.

Last year, Sound of Metal won the CAS’ live-action prize on its way to winning the Sound Oscar, a category that beginning last year combines the crafts of sound editing and sound mixing. Earlier this awards season, Dune along with Nightmare Alley and West Side Story picked up the key wins at the Golden Reels.

Story continues

Here’s the full CAS winners list:

MOTION PICTURES – LIVE ACTION

Dune

Production Mixer: Mac Ruth CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Ron Bartlett CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Douglas Hemphill CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS

ADR Mixer: Tommy O’Connell

Foley Mixer: Don White

TELEVISION SERIES – ONE HOUR

Yellowstone

S4 Ep. 1 Half the Money

Production Mixer: Andrejs Prokopenko

Re-Recording Mixer: Diego Gat CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Samuel Ejnes CAS

ADR Mixer: Michael Miller CAS

ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS

MOTION PICTURES — ANIMATED

Encanto

Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: David E. Fluhr CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Gabriel Guy CAS

Song Mixer: David Boucher CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alvin Wee

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC – SERIES or SPECIALS

The Beatles: Get Back

Part 3

Production Mixer: Peter Sutton (dec.)

Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Hedges CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Brent Burge

Re-Recording Mixer: Alexis Feodoroff

Music Mixer: Sam Okell

Foley Mixer: Michael Donaldson

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – POST-PRODUCTION

Dolby Laboratories: Dolby Atmos Renderer 3.7

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – PRODUCTION

Shure Incorporated: Axient Digital ADX5D Dual-Channel Wireless Receiver

TELEVISION SERIES – HALF HOUR

Ted Lasso

S2 Ep. 5 Rainbow

Production Mixer: David Lascelles AMPS

Re-Recording Mixer: Ryan Kennedy

Re-Recording Mixer: Sean Byrne CAS

ADR Mixer: Brent Findley CAS MPSE

ADR Mixer: Jamison Rabbe

Foley Mixer: Arno Stephanian CAS MPSE

MOTION PICTURES — DOCUMENTARY

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Production Mixer: Emily Strong

Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Hsu

Re-Recording Mixer: Roberto Fernandez CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey CAS

Music Mixer: Jimmy Douglas

NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES OR LIMITED SERIES

Mare of Easttown

Ep. 6 Sore Must Be The Storm

Production Mixer: Richard Bullock

Re-Recording Mixer: Joseph DeAngelis CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Carpenter

CINEMA AUDIO SOCIETY FILMMAKER AWARD

Ridley Scott

CAS CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Paul Massey, CAS

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.