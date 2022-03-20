Cinema Audio Society Awards: ‘Dune,’ ‘Summer of Soul’ and ‘Encanto’ Take Top Honors — Complete Winners List

“Dune” and “Encanto” topped the winners at the 58th CAS Awards for outstanding achievement in sound mixing.

Other winners included “Mare of Easttown,” while “Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” took home the awards for Motion Pictures: Documentary, and “Ted Lasso” scooped Television Series — Half Hour.

As previously announced, Paul Massey received the CAS Career Achievement Award, and Ridley Scott was honored with the CAS Filmmaker Award.

Massey, unable to attend in-person, accepted the award virtually. However, his mother Bernice, flew in from England to accept his award, alongside his son Sean. “Paul’s father and I knew from a very early age he was going to revolve around music. He was that kind of a kid. He could hear the nuances in the sound of music,” said Bernice Massey in a heartfelt introduction. “I am his mum and. I am totally in awe of my son. The dearest privilege I have is the gift of knowing you.”

Scott also accepted his award remotely sending in a video message thanking his sound team. The filmmaker is on location filming “Napoleon” starring Joaquin Phoenix.

These wins add momentum to the best sound Oscar category, which now combines sound mixing and sound editing. Last year, “Sound of Metal” won best motion picture – live-action and went on to take home the best sound Oscar. It remains to be seen if “Dune” will maintain its momentum as the sound frontrunner, and take home gold at the 94th Academy Awards next weekend.

The 58th annual Cinema Audio Society awards was hosted by Kirsten Vangsness and held at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

Full list of winners below.

Motion Pictures: Live-Action

“Dune”

Production Mixer: Mac Ruth CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Ron Bartlett CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Douglas Hemphill CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS

ADR Mixer: Tommy O’Connell

Foley Mixer: Don White

Motion Pictures: Animated

“Encanto”

Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: David E. Fluhr CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Gabriel Guy CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: David Boucher CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alvin Wee

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

Motion Pictures: Documentary

“Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Hsu

Re-Recording Mixer: Roberto Fernandez CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey CAS

Non-Theatrical Motion Pictures or Limited Series

“Mare of Easttown” Ep6 Sore Must Be The Storm

Production Mixer: Richard Bullock

Re-Recording Mixer: Joseph DeAngelis CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Carpenter

Television Series: One Hour

“Yellowstone” S4 Ep1 Half the Money

Production Mixer: Andrejs Prokopenko

Re-Recording Mixer: Diego Gat CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Samuel Ejnes CAS

ADR Mixer: Michael Miller CAS

ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS

Television Series: 1/2 Hour

“Ted Lasso” S2 Ep5 Rainbow

Production Mixer: David Lascelles AMPS

Re-Recording Mixer: Ryan Kennedy

Re-Recording Mixer: Sean Byrne CAS

ADR Mixer: Brent Findley CAS MPSE

ADR Mixer: Jamison Rabbe

Foley Mixer: Arno Stephanian CAS MPSE

“Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music – Series or Specials”

“The Beatles Get Back:”Part 3

Production Mixer: Peter Sutton (D)

Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Hedges CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Brent Burge

Re-Recording Mixer: Alexis Feodoroff

Music Mixer: Sam Okell

Foley Mixer: Michael Donaldson

Outstanding Product – Production

Shure Incorporated: Axient Digital ADX5D Dual-Channel Wireless Receiver

Outstanding Product – Post Production

Dolby Laboratories: Dolby Atmos Renderer 3.7

Student Recognition Award Finalists

SRA Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) Lily Adams

Sheridan College Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning Bernice Chu

Chapman University Lindsey Ellis

Universidade Lusofona Shehryar Khan

Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, Chapman University Karthik Vijaymohan

