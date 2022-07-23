‘Cindy Snow’ Ruled Out For Next Season On Fox, Will Be Shopped Elsewhere By Warner Bros. TV

Nellie Andreeva
·5 min read

EXCLUSIVE: Announced prematurely during Fox’s pre-taped 2022 upfront presentation in May, dark comedy Cindy Snow will not be airing on the network this coming season after all. Following months of back-and-forth between Fox and series’ producer Warner Bros. Television, the network has allowed the studio to shop Cindy Snow, from The Flight Attendant creator Steve Yockey, to other outlets, and WBTV is expected to do so. Depending on how that goes, I hear there is still a possibility for Fox and WBTV to make a deal for Cindy Snow to air on Fox in fall 2023.

This marks a major twist in the Cindy Snow saga, which has involved — directly or indirectly – two mega Hollywood mergers, a new production model and the soaring importance of digital rights in the streaming age.

More from Deadline

As Deadline has reported, the single-camera meteorologist comedy Cindy Snow emerged as a strong contentor for a straight-to-series order at Fox in the weeks leading to the network’s May 16 upfront presentation under a lower-cost model, with the goal to film the show for about $2.2 million an episode, likely in Atlanta. (Fox had previously commissioned a script plus backup material for the project as part of a script-to-series commitment.)

The deal could not close in time for the Fox upfront, and Cindy Snow was not included in the network’s content slate released the morning of May 16. Later that day, Fox surprised advertisers who gathered in-person for the network’s upfront presentation by going virtual, screening to them the vast majority of the event, which had been pre-recorded. It included Call Me Kat star and EP Mayim Bialik mentioning Cindy Snow as a newly picked-up comedy series.

Pivoting - Credit: Fox
Pivoting - Credit: Fox

Fox

The announcement reportedly caught off guard WBTV, one of independent network Fox’s main suppliers — it produces Call Me Kat and The Cleaning Lady, and also produced the network’s freshman comedy Pivoting which got surprisingly canceled after lengthy renewal negotiations. The slip-up also put additional pressure on the Cindy Snow talks, which Fox on the day of its upfront  characterized as final negotiations.

At that time, Cindy Snow‘s in-season stacking rights appeared to be a main sticking point. Hulu has been Fox’s in-season stacking partner, and Disney’s 2019 acquisition of Fox assets included a stipulation that kept the setup in place until 2023. I hear Fox and Hulu have started conversations about potentially extending the pact beyond 2023. But, faced with uncertainty, I hear Fox asked for flexibility to be able to sell the show to a new in-season stacking partner should the Hulu deal not get renewed.

I hear that request initially came a surprise to WBTV as it had not been made on studio’s other series at the network and as the Hulu deal is not up for another year. With the indie studio, like all WarnerMedia assets, under increased scrutiny following the Discovery merger, WBTV had to make a prudent business decision given how valuable digital rights are as there was a concern that, if WBTV sells the series’ library (out-of-season) rights to a streamer, that platform could find themselves in a clash with the show’s new in-season stacking rights holder depending which buyer Fox goes with.

I hear the new in-season stacking rights paradigm has been presented by Fox to couple of other projects seeking pickups at the network, as well as the only new scripted series greenlighted by the network at the 2022 upfront, drama Alert, from Sony Pictures Television. Cindy Snow had been considered a canary in a coal mine case study, which others who have business at Fox had been looking at to set a template on the stacking rights issue.

While in-season stacking did play a role in prolonging the negotiations on Cindy Snow, I hear that ultimately was not the deciding factor why the comedy did not get a series order for next season as expected (and announced). As one person close to the situation put it, “If they wanted to pick up the show, it would be on the air.”

. - Credit: Courtesy photo
. - Credit: Courtesy photo

Courtesy photo

The talks dragging on prevented the studio and Yockey from opening a writers room to a point where, even if a deal would make, there would be no time to get a writers room going and get the series into production in time for the January launch Fox had been targeting. Yockey’s availability also started to factor in as he is juggling multiple projects for WBTV where he is based, including the Dead Boy Detectives series for HBO Max and a potential third installment of The Flight Attendant. 

Fox also was concerned about casting, I hear. Given that the show is titled Cindy Snow and built around that central character, the network wanted to have a name actor attached for the lead in order to proceed, similarly to the way Fox picked up Call Me Kat straight-to-series with Bialik on board as Kat.

Cindy Snow follows the eponymous character, the most popular local meteorologist in Savannah, GA, who behind the cameras is not nice. When a freak head injury at work triggers surreal glimpses of the future, Cindy’s life quickly unspools.

With myriad issues coming into play and other comedy projects heating up at Fox, most notably Animal Control, which, as Deadline reported, is nearing a straight-to-series order, I hear it became clear that Cindy Snow won’t be picked up for midseason.

Fox granted WBTV a permission to take the show elsewhere. The two sides remain on good terms, and Cindy Snow could end up on Fox after all in fall 2023 — and possibly make a repeat appearance at the network’s upfront presentation next May, this time intentionally.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Alberta ultra-marathoner sets new record after running across Canada in under 68 days

    Dave Proctor was overcome with emotion when he reached a cheering crowd of family and supporters at Mile 0 in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, 67 and a half days after he set out on a literal cross-country run from St. John's, N.L. The ultra-marathon runner and massage therapist from Okotoks, Alta. appears to be the new holder of the cross-Canada speed record, smashing the previous time of 72 days and 10 hours set by Al Howie in 1991. "It feels tiring," Proctor, 41, said with a laugh, when asked how

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Antonella Roccuzzo one of the richest soccer wags out there

    Here’s all you want to know about Antonela Roccuzzo, from how she met Leo Messi back when she was just 9 years old, to her own business venture in the children's fashion.

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t

  • Hockey Canada had abuse claim reserve fund: court documents

    An affidavit filed in an Ontario court case suggests Hockey Canada has maintained a fund to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims. The detail is included in a July 2021 affidavit sworn by Glen McCurdie, who was then Hockey Canada's vice-president of insurance and risk management, as part of a lawsuit launched by an injured player in Ontario. "Hockey Canada maintains a reserve in a segregated account to pay for any such uninsured liabilities as they arise," McCurdie's affid

  • Former CFL player and commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at age 83

    Doug Mitchell certainly left his mark in whatever he did. The Calgary native, who's a member of six various sport halls of fame and served as commissioner of the CFL in the 1980s, has died. He was 83. The cause of death was not immediately known. “Doug’s passing is a huge loss to the Stampeders, to the CFL and to the community,” John Hufnagel, the Calgary Stampeders president/GM said in a statement. "His contributions to football and amateur sports were numerous and far-reaching. "On behalf of t

  • Kirby in a new sweet tooth game

    Kirby fans are going to be extremely happy, a new game is coming after not even one year from the latest game series.

  • Chez Reavie wins Barracuda for 3rd PGA Tour title

    TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Chez Reavie won the Barracuda Championship on Sunday, holding on in the breezy final round of the PGA Tour’s lone modified Stableford scoring event for his third tour title. Six points ahead entering the day, Reavie had a six-point round for a one-point victory over Alex Noren on Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood layout. The 40-year-old Reavie became the first PGA Tour winner 40 or over since Lucas Glover a year ago in the 2021 John Deere Classic. The Arizona player fini

  • Paradise's Ryan Greene drafted into the NHL — 2 days after his hockey gear was stolen

    This month has been a roller-coaster of emotions for Ryan Greene of Paradise, N.L. Things hit a high note when the 18-year-old was drafted into the NHL on July 8, after hitting a low two days earlier — when his hockey gear was stolen. The forward, who was selected with the 57th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, called the draft "nerve-racking" and said he was glad to have his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles by his side on the big day. "You see it on the Jumbotron and you hear your

  • Not all OHL teams kept up with sexual violence training — but the Rangers have

    An OHL program to combat violence against women is proving to be a success among the Kitchener Rangers, though not all teams in the league have been as diligent in keeping players up to date with the program. According to the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres, an independent organization that has been tracking the OHL Onside training, some teams stopped after the onset of COVID-19. While the Rangers did pause training during the height of pandemic, the most recent session was held in Marc