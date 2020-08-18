Cindy McCain talks about John McCain's friendship with Joe Biden in Democratic National Convention video

In this Oct. 16, 2017, file photo Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., receives the Liberty Medal from Chair of the National Constitution Center's Board of Trustees, former Vice President Joe Biden, in Philadelphia.

PHOENIX – In a pre-recorded video, Cindy McCain highlights the late Sen. John McCain's close friendship with presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in another high-profile instance of a Republican lending her voice to the Democratic National Convention.

In the video, first reported on by the Associated Press, McCain narrates key moments of the Biden-McCain friendship, with photos and video clips of the two men. A snippet of the video on YouTube does not contain an explicit endorsement of Biden over Republican President Donald Trump.

In the video, Cindy McCain talks about the two families that grew close, as her husband and Biden worked together and traveled thousands of miles together.

In the teaser on YouTube, McCain says the two men grew close when Biden, a senator from Delaware at the time, met John McCain when McCain was assigned as a Navy aide for him on an overseas trip.

"It was a friendship that shouldn't have worked," Cindy said in the video. "John, a former Navy pilot just released form a North Vietnamese prison. Joe, a young senator from Delaware. But in the 1970s, Joe was assigned a military aide for a trip overseas."

The late senator's voice breaks in: "I was a Navy Senate liaison and used to carry your bags on overseas trips."

Biden says, "The son-of-a-gun never carried my bags! He was supposed to carry my bags, dammit, but he never carried my bags."

Over the years, as their families grew close, Cindy said, “They would just sit and joke. It was like a comedy show, sometimes, to watch the two of them."

McCain's virtual presence on the second night of the convention, where Democrats and Republicans are seeking to make the case for Biden's bid, comes after prominent Republicans on Monday expressed their dissatisfaction with Trump's first term.

McCain, along with her daughter, TV commentator Meghan McCain, have been at times outspoken critics against Trump, whose feud with the late senator dates to 2015, when Trump launched his first bid. The McCain women occasionally speak out against Trump, but these days, they tend to only speak about when when he re-airs his grievances.

My husband and Vice President Biden enjoyed a 30+ year friendship dating back to before their years serving together in the Senate, so I was honored to accept the invitation from the Biden campaign to participate in a video celebrating their relationship.https://t.co/Y6XOnBC1IW — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) August 18, 2020

McCain's support of Biden through the video should come as no surprise, given the families' longstanding friendship. But it's a reminder of the type of politics the late senator practiced.

McCain, a retired Navy captain and Vietnam prisoner of war had become a fixture in American and global politics before his death Aug. 25, 2018, at the age of 81 after a battle with cancer.

Cindy McCain was asked in 2019 if she expected to get involved in politics during the 2020 presidential election.

"I think I’m going to sit back and kind of see what happens," she said. "We’re still trying to put our family back together."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: DNC: Cindy McCain highlights John McCain's friendship with Biden