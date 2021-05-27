Cindy McCain Admits Cringing At Times At Meghan McCain's Segments On 'The View'

Cindy McCain has something in common with millions of other Americans: She also sometimes cringes at her daughter’s antics on “The View.”

Meghan McCain’s mom made the confession on Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM show but admits she shouldn’t be surprised by her daughter’s fiery nature because her family nickname is “John McCain in a Dress.”

At first Cindy McCain insisted she thinks her daughter is “doing a great job” on the show.

“She stands up for what she believes in, and that’s all that you can ask for. And she’s also really smart. So I appreciate what she does. I don’t always agree with her, but I do appreciate it.”

But McCain did concede that she is sometimes bothered when daughter Meghan gets into on-air spats with co-hosts, including Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin.

“Yeah, from a mom ― you teach your children to be polite and be nice to other people and all that kind of stuff, and it does make me cringe a little bit,” Cindy McCain said. “But again, it’s her job and it’s what she does, and it’s Whoopi’s job to keep the peace, so I understand everything that’s going on there. But as a mom, yeah, it does bother me a little bit.”

You can see the exchange below.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.