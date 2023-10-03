Cindy Crawford Has Used This Now-$15 Body Oil Since She Was 25

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Shoppers say their skin “inhales” it.

Have you watched The Super Models on Apple TV+ yet? If you haven’t, you need to ASAP (that is after reading this article, of course). It stars Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, and Cindy Crawford. There is too much in it to unpack here, but I will say that 57-year-oldCrawford is ageless — she basically looks the same now as she did in the ‘80s and ‘90s. Parts of her skincare routine are surprisingly affordable; take the Neutrogena Body Oil Light Sesame Formula — which is now on sale for $15 — that she’s been using for three decades.

In an interview with The Cut earlier this year, the supermodel said that although her “skin needs have changed,” Neutrogena’s Body Oil is one product she’s been using since she was 25 years old. The oil is originally $20, but has been discounted by 35 percent ahead of Amazon’s October Prime Day.

Per the name of the product, the crux of this Neutrogena product is sesame oil. The ingredient is rich in vitamin E and oil soluble, which means that it’s something already found in your body. Therefore, it’s able to dive past the superficial layers of your skin to deliver moisture and nutrients. Besides being applied straight to your gams, a few drops of the light, silky, non-greasy oil can also be added in your bath for a skin-softening soak.

The Neutrogena Body Oil has more than 30,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, many of which come from shoppers who, like Crawford, have been using it for decades. One such shopper wrote: “It keeps my skin moist, which helps skin stay blemish free and allows it to heal fast from any possible infection from bug bite, etc.” Another shopper said their “skin inhales the oil” and that they “believe it is firming as well.” And, according to a loyal fan that’s been using it since the ‘70s, the brand “never changed the scent or formula,” which has made them a repeat customer since.

Head to Amazon to shop the Crawford-used Neutrogena Body Oil while it’s just $15.



