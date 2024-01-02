Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Celebrate New Year's Eve at Themed Soirée: 'Ready for You, 2024!'

The couple got glammed up for a lively party on the last night of 2023

Cindy Crawford/Instagram Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber celebrate New Year's Eve

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber glammed it up on New Year's Eve!

In a sweet Instagram post on Monday, the supermodel, 57, shared a glimpse of Sunday's celebration with her husband which included a party seemingly boasting a carnival theme.

Crawford led with a snap of the couple on a red carpet, surrounded by two performers on stilts under a billowing red curtain and a sign that read, "NEW YEAR'S EVE 2024."

For the evening, Gerber, 61, sported a casual ensemble consisting of a partially open button-up shirt, dark pants and sneakers.

Crawford opted for a bit more sparkle, rocking a glitzy patterned minidress with three-quarter sleeves and black kitten-heel sandals.



The second and third photos featured Crawford and Gerber posing in front of a palm tree, with the fashion legend planting a kiss on her smiling husband's cheek in the last pic.

"Ready for you, 2024! 🥂✨," Crawford wrote in her caption.



The spouses — who share son Presley Gerber, 24, and daughter Kaia Gerber, 22, both models — celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in May of last year.

The proud mom included their children in an Instagram tribute to her husband, writing, “I want to congratulate ‘us’ on making it 25 years. We have been blessed in so many ways, especially our two children @presleygerber and @kaiagerber."

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis/Getty Presley Gerber, Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber in Paris on Sept. 29, 2017

Crawford and Gerber are famously close with Kaia and Presley. In 2022, the foursome hung out at the Casamigos Halloween party, which the family hosts each year.

In a mismatched group photo, they posed in their respective costumes: Gerber as a cowboy, Kaia in a Matrix-inspired look, Presley as Fred Flintstone and Crawford as a pirate.

Kaia and Crawford took their mother-daughter bond to new heights in May 2023, when they went on a sweet double date with Gerber and Kaia’s boyfriend, actor Austin Butler.

The family is undeniably tight-knit. In June 2023, Gerber told PEOPLE his proudest moment has been getting married and having children: "Nothing comes close, that’s for sure."

