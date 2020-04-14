Cindy Crawford Models in a Virtual FaceTime Photo Shoot While Self-Isolating at Home

Cindy Crawford‘s supermodel skills were just put to the test.

The legendary model, 54, posted a set of photos on Instagram from a new remote photo shoot she did with photographer Kat Irlin. Crawford explains that the pictures were shot completely over FaceTime, as she posed from home in California while Irlin was located in N.Y.C.

“There’s a first time for everything! FaceTime photoshoot with @kat_in_nyc 📲,” wrote Crawford. “Fashion and photography are going to be different for a while, but that doesn’t mean we need to stop being creative.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Fans were floored with the results, especially with Crawford’s hair and makeup skills. Celebrity hairstylist Harry Josh commented, “Omg love this you look amazing.”

While Saved By the Bell actress Elizabeth Berkley wrote: “Love this!!! Did you do your own hair and makeup? If so, I’m hiring you after this.”

The photo shoot is a part of a series of FaceTime sessions Irlin has been doing with other models, including Helena Christensen, while social-distancing amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Crawford posed with glossy lips and perfectly-tousled hair wearing a simple black tank top, in photos taken both inside and outside her home.

Naomi/YouTube

RELATED: Kaia Gerber Never Thought She Looked Like Mom Cindy Crawford ‘At All’ Until NowDuring her time self-isolating, the mother of two has been sharing glimpses of what she’s up to on social media, including baking a brisket and playing backgammon against herself. She also spoke with fellow model Naomi Campbell for the premiere episode of the Youtube series No Filter with Naomi about her start in modeling with her now-iconic beauty mark.

“When I went to my first modeling agency, they said I should remove it…my mother was like, ‘Okay, you can do that, but you don’t know what the scar will look like. You know what your beauty mark looks like.'”