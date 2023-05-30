Cindy Crawford Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Rande Gerber: ‘Can’t Imagine a Life Without You’

“I want to congratulate ‘us’ on making it 25 years,” the supermodel wrote in a tribute to her marriage on Instagram on Monday

Lars Niki/Getty Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber

Cindy Crawford is celebrating 25 years of marriage with Rande Gerber.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, the supermodel, 57, honored the couple’s milestone anniversary with a special photo tribute on Instagram.

Crawford shared a series of throwback photos to the pair’s wedding in 1998 including a close-up of the newlyweds smiling, a photo of them dancing on the beach and an aerial shot of the bride and groom surrounded by their wedding guests.

Another pic showed Crawford and Gerber cutting their wedding cake, and the last one featured their sepia silhouettes dancing barefoot, him in an untucked white dress shirt, her in an off-the-rack white lace Galliano minidress, which she accessorized with a Valentino shawl.

Related: Cindy Crawford Celebrates Her Wedding Anniversary with a Throwback Bikini Photo

“25 years ago today, Rande and I got married at the Ocean Club in the Bahamas,” the supermodel wrote alongside the series of photos. “It was a picture perfect wedding all captured by @arthurelgort. We spent a beautiful weekend surrounded by family and friends celebrating our love for each other.”

She added, “I would do it all over again in a second.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Crawford, who recently went on a double date with Gerber, their daughter Kaia Gerber and her beau Austin Butler, continued her tribute. “I want to congratulate ‘us’ on making it 25 years. We have been blessed in so many ways, especially our two children @presleygerber and @kaiagerber.”

“I also want to acknowledge that even with all the blessings, life is full of ups and downs and challenges,” the Meaningful Beauty founder wrote. “I’m proud of how we have navigated life together — looking to each other for strength and comfort. You have been my best friend and rock and I can’t imagine a life without you.”

“Happy Anniversary @randegerber!”

The couple was married at the Ocean Club in Nassau, where a then "popular local band" called Baha Men performed before going on to win a Grammy Award for their 2000 earworm "Who Let the Dogs Out."

Related: Cindy Crawford Shares Sweet Advice for Her Younger Self in 56th Birthday Post: 'Life Is a Blessing'

About 90 guests attended the stars' private beach wedding, which was catered with seafood, pasta and roast beef, before they enjoyed "Cindy's favorite," a three-tiered carrot cake. The event was capture by renowned fashion photographer Arthur Elgort (Ansel Elgort's dad).

"It was the simplest wedding I've ever done," floral designer Michelle White told PEOPLE of the nuptials, for which she supplied clusters of dendrobium orchids and frangipani, as well as the native bougainvillea, hibiscus and monstera leaves that decorated the reception.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.