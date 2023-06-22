EastEnders: Michelle Collins returns as Cindy Beale after 25 years

Cindy and Ian Beale have had a troubled relationship

Cindy Beale, played by actress Michelle Collins, has returned to EastEnders after almost 25 years away.

Collins' character made her comeback on Wednesday, long after she was said to have died in prison while giving birth.

The episode ended in typically dramatic fashion with a shot of her on a sun lounger, drinking a glass of wine.

Producers confirmed afterwards that another former favourite Adam Woodyatt would also be reprising his role as her ex-husband Ian Beale.

Collins, 61, said returning was a "surreal" experience. "It's nerve wracking, but it's also very exciting," she told the Sun.

"I think things are about timing, really life is about timing," she continued. "And I think if it happened five years ago, I probably would have said no."

Woodyatt, who himself left Albert Square two-and-a-half years ago, noted how the EastEnders set had been rebuilt since he left and so it was "the weirdest thing for me" on his return to work.

"[The] nicest thing has been going back and seeing all the faces that I haven't seen," he noted.

Cindy and Ian Beale: Michelle Collins and Adam Woodyatt pictured in 1994

Before she was killed off - or so it seemed - Cindy had been in prison for hiring a hitman to kill Ian, following a bitter custody battle over their children, Lucy and Peter

Writer Chris Clenshaw, who developed the storyline of the return of the Beales, said the production team had been discussing it for more than a year.

"We started to look at the story and obviously, make sure it was credible in terms of, she's dead, how could that work? But... we didn't see a body.

"We made sure that it worked with our research and our advisors and they came back and said, 'Yeah, this is in fact, what could and would happen' and that's when I was like, OK, I think we've got a shot of being able to do this."

'Matriarchal figures'

Famous for her scheming and manipulative behaviour during her previous stints in the show between 1988 and 1998, Cindy had countless affairs during her tumultuous relationship with Ian.

On Wednesday she was revealed as Rose Knight, George Knight's (Colin Salmon) long lost wife.

Speaking on her return, Collins said: "For over 25 years I've constantly been asked, 'are you going back' and now finally I can say I am!

"It's an honour to be asked to reprise the role of Cindy Beale, a character that has really never left me, and just like the old days, where Cindy goes, drama usually follows".

EastEnders won the best soap prize at the recent British Soap Awards and Collins stressed that the genre gives "fantastic stories" to women her age.

"They are really matriarchal figures and there aren't many shows on TV, really, that can give women of a certain age central characters and to show their stories."

EastEnders will air next on BBC One on Thursday at 19:30 BST