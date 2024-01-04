Cindy Anthony Has Panic Attack in A&E Special, Says She '100%' Believes Casey Knows What Happened to Caylee

'Casey Anthony’s Parents: The Lie Detector Test' premieres Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on A&E and Lifetime

Casey Anthony's mother is sharing her side of the story.

In new special on A&E, both of Casey's parents — mother Cindy and father George — take lie detector tests on camera and reflect on the death of their granddaughter Caylee.

In a clip from Casey Anthony’s Parents: The Lie Detector Test, Cindy said that she believes that her daughter — who was acquitted of murder in 2011 but convicted of four counts of providing false information to the police — "100%" knows what happened to Caylee. (The clip is shown below.)

"Yes I believe, 100%. And I kept hoping upon hope that she would confess," Cindy, now 65, says. "And that's the only reason I put myself through all of her drama and everything."

"Since June 16, 2008, Caylee has been my No. 1 priority as far as what happened to her and getting her back. I lost Casey and my granddaughter that day but Caylee was always the priority. Caylee's always been the priority," she added.

"That's been my focus and goal the whole time, to find out the truth."

El Nuevo Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Casey Anthony shown in court

After Cindy explained that she felt her daughter Casey had been "making different stories," she then grabbed her chest and stepped away from the on-camera interview. While leaving the room, Cindy said she was having a panic attack and ultimately excused herself to take medication.

"Take a deep breath please," George, now 72, told her as he held her in their bedroom. "I'll take one with you. You're gonna get through this."

"I'm starting to lose it, I'm starting to faint," Cindy replied. "I'm starting to pass out."

The clip then ends with George and his wife sitting on the floor of their bedroom, where he asked her if she needed to go to the hospital.

Casey Anthony’s Parents: The Lie Detector Test, which will premiere Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on A&E and Lifetime, airs more than a year after the 2022 three-part limited series on Peacock, Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, which features an interview in which Casey blames George for her daughter's death. In the series, Casey alleged that George sexually assaulted Caylee and killed her as a cover up.

George has consistently denied his daughter's allegations.



