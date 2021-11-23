Cinderella Reunion! See Brandy Back Again with Her Onscreen Prince Paolo Montalban

cinderella reunion

Cinderella and her prince have reunited!

Brandy and Paolo Montalban got together again to celebrate one of the executive producers of 1997's Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Debra Martin Chase, at the Second Stage Theater's annual gala.

Montalban, 48, shared a sweet video of himself, Brandy, 42, and Chase, 65, on his Instagram account of Sunday, where he said, "We are here to celebrate Debra Martin Chase."

In the video, Chase couldn't help but gush about the two stars, saying, "And they look amazing! I love them so much. They were like 16 [Brandy] and 20 [Montalban, at the time of filming] and now they're so adult."

She continued, "And they look amazing and are so lovely. And most importantly such lovely people. I'm so proud of you as people. Really, I'm so proud of you as human beings."

Montalban said, "Thank you for supporting us and cultivating us."

Brandy and Montalban played Cinderella and Prince Christopher in the 1997 TV film of the iconic fairytale. The movie featured Whitney Houston, a co-producer on the movie, starring as the Fairy Godmother.

Jason Alexander, Whoopi Goldberg, Bernadette Peters, Veanne Cox, Natalie Desselle and Victor Garber also starred.

Earning seven Emmy Award nominations, the movie is beloved by fans and was previously unavailable on any streaming platform. Cinderella became available to stream on Disney+ in February.

"My childhood dreams were to be a singer, touch as many people as I could and to meet Whitney Houston, just meet her," Brandy told PEOPLE in August 2020.

"So to meet her, hang out with her and sing with her," she added, "it was unbelievable. For her to cast me in such a role, the first Black princess, I don't know the words to really describe what that feels like."