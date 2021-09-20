‘Cinderella’ Producer Fulwell 73 Expands to Northern U.K.

Independent production company Fulwell 73 (“Cinderella,” the “Friends” reunion special) has launched Fulwell North, a new office in the North East of England which will serve as a base for the company’s activities in the region.

The office, located at the University of Sunderland, will be operational from Oct. 1. North East executive Mel Rainbow has been appointed to lead the operation and will hire staff on the ground to engage with local partners. Rainbow previously worked on the company’s hit Netflix show “Sunderland ‘Til I Die” as production manager. She will work closely with the Fulwell 73 London team to identify and support local talent, win regional commissions, and establish Fulwell’s presence in the North East.

The move follows recent efforts by broadcasters BBC, ITV and Channel 4 and streamer Netflix, to move out of London and establish beachheads across the country.

Fulwell 73 is already in discussions to enhance local production activity in the region. This includes a partnership with the North East’s regional screen industries development agency Northern Film + Media, who have NFM Crew Academy, a media academy for students and school leavers starting out in the industry, which Fulwell 73 will support.

Fulwell 73 will also host a networking event at the National Glass Centre in Sunderland on Oct. 11, attended by senior company management who will meet local talent. There are also plans to establish a physical studio space.

Leo Pearlman, partner at Fulwell 73, said: “This new base will give us the opportunity to collaborate with some of the great talent that we know exists in the area, create more opportunities for local talent there and longer term allow us to invest in the next generation and build a sustainable infrastructure to regenerate the region for many years to come.”

Alison Gwynn, CEO at Northern Film + Media, said: “I know Leo and the team are hugely passionate about the region and making it a great place to live and work for those in the screen industries. And it’s brilliant to see Mel Rainbow heading up their northern operations. We’re excited about the future for the region and the prospect of more jobs and opportunities for those trying to establish their careers. We’re looking forward to bringing more of our partnership plans to life in the not-too-distant future.”

Fulwell 73 was set up in 2005 by Ben Winston, Pearlman, Ben Turner and Gabe Turner, with James Corden joining as a fifth full partner in 2017.

