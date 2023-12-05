Cincy’s Jake Browning wins Week 13, Dak & Tua continue battle for No. 1 in new Herald NFL QB rankings

BENGALS’ BROWNING WINS WEEK 13 CROWN, COWBOYS’ PRESCOTT MAINTAINS NO. 1 FOR SEASON AHEAD OF TUA IN MIAMI HERALD’S UPDATED NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Cincinnati’s Jake Browning won the Week 13 title with a big 52.70-point game Monday night in the Miami Herald’s NFL quarterback rankings, while Dallas’ Dak Prescott maintained his overall No. 1 ranking ahead of Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa. Our ratings system is cumulative not percentile-based, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Because it is cumulative, players on a bye take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of a season. This is the 26th year for the Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998 with Steve Young the inaugural season champion. Our ratings formula factors accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a QB’s running statistics. The updated 2023 top 20 entering Week 14:

Rk LW Player, Team W13 Season

1. 1. Dak Prescott, DAL 45.95 431.70

2. 2. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA 37.00 420.85

3. 5. Jared Goff, DET 28.65 397.40

4. 4. Patrick Mahomes, KC 19.50 390.40

5. 7. Brock Purdy, SF 43.70 389.25

6. 3. Josh Allen, BUF BYE 380.70

7. 8. C.J. Stroud, HOU 26.70 369.00

8. 6. Sam Howell, WAS 4.35 366.25

9. 9. Jalen Hurts, PHI 24.90 359.75

10. 10. Justin Herbert, LAC 22.60 354.85

11. 12. Trevor Lawrence, JAC 33.90 354.20

12. 11. Lamar Jackson, BAL BYE 321.90

13. 13. Russell Wilson, DEN 7.30 313.25

14. 17. Geno Smith, SEA 27.70 309.75

15. 15. Baker Mayfield, TB 14.10 305.50

16. 18. Derek Carr, NO 23.30 305.05

17. 19. Jordan Love, GB 41.35 301.30

18. 14. Kirk Cousins, MIN BYE 296.55

19. 16. Joe Burrow, CIN DNP 290.45

20. 21. Matthew Stafford, LAR 34.95 270.40

Week 13 best: Jake Browning, CIN, 52.70 (32-37, 354, 1-0 in win). Week 13 worst (min. 10 attempts): Trevor Siemian, NYJ, 0.30 (5-13, 66, 0-0 in loss). Bubble: Joshua Dobbs, ARI-MIN, 254.05. Dropouts: Dobbs, ARI-MIN, 20th to 21st.

Record-best week: Ben Roethlisberger, PIT, 80.10 (2014). Record-worst week: Tim Hasselbeck, WAS, minus-23.20 (2003). Season-record point total: Peyton Manning, DEN, 714.85 (2013).