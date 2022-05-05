Cinco de Mayo 2022 deals: Find free food, taco specials, discounted margaritas and more savings

Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
·7 min read

There are a few ways to celebrate the often-misunderstood Mexican celebration of Cinco de Mayo Thursday.

Load up your plate with free tacos, burrito deals, margarita specials, free delivery and even a few pizza discounts.

Cinco de Mayo recognizes the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France, but it’s not considered a Mexican federal holiday. It’s also not Mexico's Independence Day, which is celebrated Sept.16.

According to a consumer survey by Numerator, 44% of U.S. consumers plan to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and 67% expect inflation and product shortages to affect their plans. The survey also found 42% of consumers expect the pandemic to impact plans down from 78% in 2021.

DAILY MONEY NEWSLETTER: Money tips and advice delivered right to your inbox. Sign up here

CINCO DE MAYO 2022: How did the holiday become more popular in the United States than Mexico?

This week has been one with a lot of deals. Teacher Appreciation Week also continues through Friday, which also is Nurses Day.

Cinco de Mayo 2022 freebies and deals

The following offers are available at participating locations nationwide Thursday unless otherwise noted. Some businesses require consumers to have restaurant apps or to be signed up for emails or loyalty programs. To be on the safe side, always check with your closest location before heading out.

7-Eleven Cinco de Mayo deal

7-Eleven has new Mini Spicy Breakfast Empanadas, an all-day breakfast item, and a limited-time deal for 7Rewards members.

Now through May 24, 7Rewards members can pick up three Mini Spicy Breakfast Empanadas and any size coffee for $4.

Taco Bell Cinco de Mayo freebie, bonus points

For a limited time, new Taco Bell Rewards members get a freebie for signing up. As of Wednesday, the deal was a free Doritos Locos Taco for joining at Tacobell.com/rewards.

Also, members can receive 80 bonus points for recycling sauce packets through May 31. The points will be activated in mid-June. Learn more at Tacobell.com/terracycle.

TACO BELL PIZZA RETURNING: Mexican Pizza is back: Taco Bell to relaunch popular menu item in May

Chipotle Cinco de Mayo delivery deal

Through Friday, Chipotle Mexican Grill is offering no delivery fee nationwide with digital orders of $10 or more on the chain’s app or website with promo code DELIVER. The free delivery is on orders up to $200 excluding tax and fees.

Chipotle says in its fine print that higher menu prices are charged for delivery and additional service fees are applied at checkout. The offer is for participating locations.

Chili’s Cinco de Mayo margarita and beer $5 deal

Chili’s has five different drinks for $5 Thursday including Presidente Margarita, Cheers to Patrón ‘Rita, Cuervo Blue ‘Rita and Frose ‘Rita and select draft imports.

Chili&#39;s Presidente Margarita is discounted on Cinco de Mayo.
Chili's Presidente Margarita is discounted on Cinco de Mayo.

Moe's Cinco de Mayo rewards deal

Thursday is Cinco de Moe’s at Moe’s Southwest Grill and the chain is offering loyalty members five-times points on all purchases made on the Moe Rewards app or website.

Del Taco Cinco de Mayo BOGO free burrito

Del Taco Del Yeah! Rewards members who buy one Epic burrito can get one free when they order in the app or chain’s website Thursday.

The chain also says it will have free delivery Thursday on delivery orders placed through the app or online.

Laredo Taco Company Cinco de Mayo free taco

7-Eleven’s restaurant concept, Laredo Taco Company, is giving away free Chicken or Beef Fajita Tacos on Cinco de Mayo.

To get this deal, you need to sign up to join the taco club by texting tacos to 88388 or find the coupon on the chain’s social channels or website. Each customer can redeem the offer one time at participating locations.

Qdoba free guac and queso for Cinco de Mayo

This deal from Qdoba isn't just on Cinco de Mayo but everyday the chain's guacomaole and queso are free with every entree. Join the new rewards program to get free chips and queso at Qdoba.com/rewards.

Hungry Howie’s Cinco de Mayo deal

Through Sunday, Hungry Howie’s has a deal on its Howie Bread at participating locations. With any online carryout order of $15 or more, get Howie Bread for 99 cents with promo code CINCO at checkout.

Round Table Pizza Cinco de Mayo $5.50 deal

Only on Thursday, Round Table Pizza is offering loyalty members a Cinco de Mayo deal. Purchase a large or x-large pizza and get a $5.50 personal pizza with up to four toppings for dine-in, carry-out and delivery.

Taco John's Cinco De Mayo $5.55 taco deal

Taco John's is offering five softshell or crispy beef tacos for $5.55 for customers with the app that are enrolled in the chain's loyalty program Thursday.

Jamba Cinco de Mayo smoothie deal

Through May 31, Jamba loyalty members can get a medium Electric Berry Lemonade smoothie for $5. Rewards members can also get delivery fees waived on orders placed on the app and website through the end of the month.

McDonald's Cinco de Mayo deals with app

McDonald's has several ongoing deals on its app and with the MyMcDonald's Rewards program. Offers and daily deals can vary by account and region.

Don't have the app? McDonald's says on its website that for a limited time you'll get free fries for downloading and registering. Then after your first purchase, you get the choice of Hash Browns, Vanilla Cone, McChicken or a Cheeseburger free.

KFC Cinco de Mayo free chicken sandwich

Kentucky Fried Chicken has a freebie on its app now through June 5. Get a free Chicken Sandwich when you purchase $12 or more online or through the KFC app.

The offer allows for one free sandwich per day, per account at participating locations nationwide.

Domino's deal: $3 coupon for carryout orders

For a limited time, Domino's will give you a $3 "tip" to order your pizza online and pick it up yourself instead of choosing delivery.

Make a carryout order through May 22 and get a $3 coupon code to redeem the following week on a carryout order of $5 or more before tax and gratuity. Also, earn points to redeem for free pizza with the chain's Piece of the Pie rewards program that you can sign up for at Dominos.com.

Carryout customers who order online can claim a $3 tip to use on their next online carryout order,
Carryout customers who order online can claim a $3 tip to use on their next online carryout order,

Cinco de Mayo free drink rebates

The following offers are for consumers 21 and older and are not available in all states.

Topo Chico Margarita Hard Seltzer free 12-pack

Through Sunday, text a photo of your shot glass necklaces and similar apparel to CINCO (24626) or visit https://www.topochicohardseltzerusa.com/swapshop to get Topo Chico Margarita Hard Seltzer for free. The rebate is while supplies last and valid on one 12-pack up to a $15 rebate. Check the fine print as this rebate is not offered in all states.

Dwayne &quot;The Rock&quot; Johnson launched his Teremana tequila brand in 2020. Its name translates as &#x002018;spirit of the earth,&#x002019; from the Latin word &#x002018;terra,&#x002019; meaning earth, and the Polynesian word &#x002018;mana,&#x002019; meaning spirit.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson launched his Teremana tequila brand in 2020. Its name translates as ‘spirit of the earth,’ from the Latin word ‘terra,’ meaning earth, and the Polynesian word ‘mana,’ meaning spirit.

Teremana and The Rock Cinco de Mayo deal

The tequila brand founded by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is giving away up to $1 million with the “Guac on The Rock” to celebrate Johnson’s birthday and to support local restaurants.

Through Sunday, consumers 21 and over who purchase a Teremana cocktail with an order of guacamole will be reimbursed up to $10. You’ll need an itemized receipt and once approved the money will be sent to your Venmo account.

Visit GuacOnTheRock.com for the full terms and conditions.

Crook & Marker Margarita Cinco de Mayo rebate

Through May 31, buy any Crook & Marker Margarita product and get one free through a digital rebate. Terms apply. Rebate amount may vary by applicable state laws. Learn more at Cincobogo.com/en/desktop.

Casa Sauza Cinco de Mayo contest

Through May 31, Sauza fans 21 and up can enter for a chance to win the Ultimate Casa Sauza Experience, which includes a trip for two to the Sauza distillery, located in Tequila, Jalisco (Mexico). The winners will be treated to a VIP tour of Casa Sauza, Mexican cuisine and live Mexican music. Learn more and enter at CasaSauzaVipSweeps.com.

Jose Cuervo Cinco de Mayo tip

Jose Cuervo is giving away $10 to tequila lovers across the country so they can "Tip it Forward" this Cinco de Mayo and show their bartenders kindness.

To request to "Tip it Forward” through Thursday, go to Cuervo.com/tipitforward. There you’ll enter your name, email address and phone number. Daily winners will be randomly selected and sent $10 through Venmo before the giveaway closes at 9 p.m. ET Thursday.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko. For shopping news, tips and deals, join us on our Shopping Ninjas Facebook group.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cinco de Mayo specials near me: Chipotle, Taco Bell, Del Taco, Chili's

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 5 tick-borne diseases to watch out for this season, and how to avoid them

    Lyme disease is the most common tick-borne illness in the US, but depending on your region, you may need to look out for other symptoms.

  • Canada looking to update Canada Health Act on abortion rights: Trudeau

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the ministers of health and the status of women will be looking at the Canada Health Act to ensure the rights of women to a safe and legal abortion in Canada are permanently protected.

  • Judge overseeing Derek Chauvin civil rights case accepts plea deal

    The judge overseeing the federal civil rights cases of four ex-Minneapolis police officers in the killing of George Floyd said that he has accepted the terms of Derek Chauvin's plea agreement and will sentence him to 20 to 25 years in prison.

  • Reconciliation through sport inspires Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics, Paralympics to B.C.

    The Squamish word Chen Chen Stway means to hold each other and lift each other up. Tewanee Joseph said it also represents "the whole thrust" of Canada's Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics and Paralympics to B.C. Joseph, a member of the Squamish Nation, first heard the idea last summer at the ceremony where Marnie McBean, Canada's chef de mission for Tokyo 2020, was gifted the drum she carried everywhere at those Games. He was approached by Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia S

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Rahm hangs on to win Mexico Open for 1st win since US Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm pulled out of a four-way tie with a 12-foot birdie putt on the 14th hole and then held on with pars for a 2-under 69 and a one-shot victory Sunday in the Mexico Open. Rahm won for the first time since the U.S. Open last summer at Torrey Pines, and the relief showed in the smile and the way he pumped his arm and then pounded down his fist after tapping in for par on the 18th at Vidanta Vallarta. Tony Finau and Brandon Wu each closed with a 63, while Kurt Ki

  • Blue Jays edge Yankees 2-1 to end New York's 11-game win streak

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman homered and starter Yusei Kikuchi threw a season-high six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated New York 2-1 on Wednesday night to end the Yankees' 11-game winning streak. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 12th save to help Toronto salvage the finale of the three-game series. The Blue Jays (16-10) have won 10 of their last 15 games. Joey Gallo hit a solo shot for New York's lone run. It was the Yankees' second loss in their last 15 games. New York, which leads the

  • JMU cancels rest of softball season after player's suicide

    HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — James Madison has canceled the remainder of its softball season as the school tries to cope with the suicide of one of its star players last week. Lauren Bernett, a sophomore catcher and cleanup hitter for the Dukes, died April 25 following a stellar weekend series against Drexel, for which she was named the Colonial Athletic Association's player of the week. The Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia ruled the death a suicide. “This was an extremely diffi

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse a 'game-time decision' for Game 1 vs. Kings

    EDMONTON — Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says defenceman Darnell Nurse will be a "game-time decision" when Edmonton begins its playoff run against the L.A. Kings on Monday. Nurse, 27, has been sidelined since April 12 with a lower-body injury. He took part in a full practice on Saturday and took morning skate ahead of Monday's game. Asked whether he expected to suit up for the first playoff contest of the year, Nurse simply said "We'll see." The defenceman has 39 points (nine goals, 26 assists

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Maple Leafs' special teams dominate in Game 1 rout of Lightning

    Special teams came to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1.

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w