The Colorado Buffaloes will play the Cincinnati Bearcats in a Big 12 matchup this weekend airing on ESPN. (Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It will be a pretty even matchup at Saturday's Big 12 game between Cincinnati and Colorado, who each boast a 5-2 record going into Week 9 of the NCAAF. Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, who threw for 250 yards and accounted for three touchdowns against Arizona in a 34-7 win last Saturday, will face Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby, who's averaging 275.4 passing yards per game. Here's how to watch the Cincinnati vs. Colorado game this Saturday, and keep up with live game-day updates here.

How to watch the Cincinnati vs. Colorado Big 12 game on Saturday:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 26

Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

Location: Folsom Field, Boulder, CO

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV and more

Where to watch the Cincinnati vs. Colorado game on TV:

You can watch coverage of this weekend's game between Cincinnati vs. Colorado starting at 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Where to watch the Cincinnati vs. Colorado game without cable:

You can tune into the NCAAF Week 9 game on ESPN which is carried by several platforms including Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Hulu + Live TV.

2024 NCAA Week 9 Schedule:

All times Eastern

Here's a full rundown of the schedule for Week 9 of the NCAA season.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

7:30 p.m. | Sam Houston at Florida International | ESPNU

8 p.m. | UTEP at Louisiana Tech | CBSSN

Wednesday, Oct. 23

7 p.m. | Liberty at Kennesaw State | CBSSN

7:30 p.m. | Middle Tennessee at Jacksonville State | ESPN2

Thursday, Oct. 24

7 p.m. | Georgia Southern at Old Dominion | ESPN2

7:30 p.m. | Syracuse at No. 19 Pitt | ESPN

Friday, Oct. 25

7 p.m. | Yale at Penn | ESPNU

7:30 p.m. | Louisville at Boston College | ESPN2

10:30 p.m. | No. 17 Boise State at UNLV | CBSSN

11 p.m. | Rutgers at USC | FOX

Saturday, Oct. 26

12 p.m. | Nebraska at No. 4 Ohio State | FOX

12 p.m. | No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 24 Navy (in East Rutherford, New Jersey) | ABC

12 p.m. | Washington at No. 13 Indiana | Big Ten Network

12 p.m. | Oklahoma at No. 18 Ole Miss | ESPN

12 p.m. | Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech | ACC Network

12 p.m. | North Carolina at Virginia | CW Network

12 p.m. | Charlotte at Memphis | ESPNU

12 p.m. | Tulane at North Texas | ESPN2

12 p.m. | Buffalo at Ohio | CBSSN

12 p.m. | Richmond at Bryant | FloSports

12 p.m. | Valparaiso at Marist | FloSports

12 p.m. | Cornell at Brown | ESPN+

12 p.m. | Central Connecticut at Long Island University | ESPN+

12 p.m. | Fordham at Lehigh | ESPN+

12 p.m. | Mercyhurst at Sacred Heart | ESPN+

12:45 p.m. | Arkansas at Mississippi State | SEC Network

1 p.m. | Georgia State at Appalachian State | ESPN+

1 p.m. | Maine at Rhode Island | FloSports

1 p.m. | Towson at Monmouth | FloSports

1 p.m. | Southern Illinois at Indiana State | ESPN+

1 p.m. | Butler at Davidson | ESPN+

1 p.m. | Presbyterian at Stetson | ESPN+

1 p.m. | Colgate at Merrimack | ESPN+

1:30 p.m. | Dartmouth at Columbia | ESPN+

1:30 p.m. | Holy Cross at Lafayette | ESPN+

2 p.m. | Central Michigan at Miami (Ohio) | ESPN+

2 p.m. | Temple at East Carolina | ESPN+

2 p.m. | Elon at Hampton | FloSports

2 p.m. | Southern Utah at West Georgia | ESPN+

2 p.m. | East Tennessee State at Wofford | ESPN+

2 p.m. | North Dakota State at Murray State | ESPN+

2 p.m. | Samford at The Citadel | ESPN+

2 p.m. | Howard at Norfolk State | ESPN+

2 p.m. | Bucknell at Georgetown | ESPN+

2:30 p.m. | Charleston Southern at Tennessee Tech | ESPN+

3 p.m. | UAlbany at Delaware | FloSports

3 p.m. | Utah Tech at Eastern Kentucky | ESPN+

3 p.m. | Eastern Illinois at UT Martin | ESPN+

3 p.m. | Gardner-Webb at SE Missouri State | ESPN+

3 p.m. | Western Illinois at Lindenwood | ESPN+

3 p.m. | Lamar at Northwestern State | ESPN+

3 p.m. | Montana at Northern Colorado | ESPN+

3 p.m. | Princeton at Harvard | ESPN+

3 p.m. | Texas A&M-Commerce at Prairie View A&M | ESPN+

3:30 p.m. | No. 21 Missouri at No. 15 Alabama | ABC

3:30 p.m. | No. 11 BYU at UCF | ESPN

3:30 p.m. | No. 20 Illinois at No. 1 Oregon | CBS/Paramount+

3:30 p.m. | Texas Tech at TCU | FOX

3:30 p.m. | Maryland at Minnesota | FS1

3:30 p.m. | Northwestern at Iowa | Big Ten Network

3:30 p.m. | Rice at UConn | CBSSN

3:30 p.m. | Wake Forest at Stanford | ACC Network

3:30 p.m. | Oklahoma State at Baylor | ESPN+

3:30 p.m. | Southern Miss at James Madison | ESPN+

3:30 p.m. | Eastern Michigan at Akron | ESPN+

3:30 p.m. | Northern Illinois at Ball State | ESPN+

3:30 p.m. | Bowling Green at Toledo | ESPN+

3:30 p.m. | Kent State at Western Michigan | ESPN+

3:30 p.m. | Wagner at UMass | ESPN+

3:30 p.m. | UTSA at Tulsa | ESPN+

3:30 p.m. | New Hampshire at Villanova | FloSports

3:30 p.m. | William & Mary at Stony Brook | FloSports

3:30 p.m. | Western Carolina at Mercer | ESPN+

3:30 p.m. | Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M (in Birmingham, Alabama) | ESPNU

3:30 p.m. | Delaware State at South Carolina State | ESPN+

3:30 p.m. | Morgan State at North Carolina Central | ESPN+

4 p.m. | Oregon State at Cal | ESPN2

4 p.m. | North Carolina A&T at Campbell | FloSports

4 p.m. | Tarleton State at Austin Peay | ESPN+

4 p.m. | VMI at Chattanooga | ESPN+

4 p.m. | McNeese at Nicholls | ESPN+

4:15 p.m. | No. 5 Texas at No. 25 Vanderbilt | SEC Network

5 p.m. | New Mexico at Colorado State | Altitude Sports/MW Network

5 p.m. | UL Monroe at South Alabama | ESPN+

5 p.m. | North Alabama at Central Arkansas | ESPN+

5 p.m. | Missouri State at UNI | ESPN+

6 p.m. | West Virginia at Arizona | FS1

6 p.m. | Sacramento State at Idaho State | ESPN+

6 p.m. | North Dakota at Youngstown State | ESPN+

7 p.m. | Florida State at No. 6 Miami (Fla.) | ESPN

7 p.m. | Utah State at Wyoming | CBSSN

7 p.m. | Utah at Houston | ESPN+

7 p.m. | Troy at Arkansas State | ESPN+

7 p.m. | UIW at SE Louisiana | ESPN+

7 p.m. | Southern at Florida A&M | ESPN+

7 p.m. | Houston Christian at Stephen F. Austin | ESPN+

7:30 p.m. | No. 8 LSU at No. 14 Texas A&M | ABC

7:30 p.m. | No. 3 Penn State at Wisconsin | NBC/Peacock

7:30 p.m. | Michigan State at Michigan | Big Ten Network

7:30 p.m. | South Dakota at South Dakota State | ESPNU

7:45 p.m. | Auburn at Kentucky | SEC Network

8 p.m. | Kansas at No. 16 Kansas State | ESPN2

8 p.m. | No. 22 SMU at Duke | ACC Network

8 p.m. | San Jose State at Fresno State | truTV/Max

9 p.m. | Eastern Washington at Idaho | ESPN+

10:15 p.m. | Cincinnati at Colorado | ESPN

10:30 p.m. | Washington State at San Diego State | CBSSN

Midnight | Nevada at Hawai'i | Spectrum Sports PPV

How to watch NCAAF games in 2024:

NCAA football games air across a wide range of channels, from common cable networks including the full ESPN suite (that's ESPN2 and ESPNU too), Fox and FS1, ABC, NBC and CBS, to CBSSN, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ACC Network and more.

Overwhelmed? You're not alone. Here's a breakdown of the platforms we recommend checking out ahead of the 2024 NCAA football season, so that come game time, tuning into your favorite team's games will be as easy as simply turning on the TV....

