Cincinnati Reds trade All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo to the Seattle Mariners

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charlie Goldsmith and Bobby Nightengale, Cincinnati Enquirer
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Seattle Mariners
    Seattle Mariners
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cincinnati Reds
    Cincinnati Reds
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tyler Naquin
    Tyler Naquin
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Six years ago, when the Cincinnati Reds were in the middle of a rebuild, they traded a middle of the rotation starter for a young prospect in Luis Castillo.

Castillo broke out and developed into a two-time All-Star, leading the Reds rotation for most of his career. Despite his success, the Reds are moving on toward another rebuild.

The Reds traded Castillo to the Seattle Mariners on Friday night for four minor leaguers, including the Mariners' top two prospects, according to Baseball America's rankings. Castillo is a free agent at the end of the 2023 season, but the Reds hoped to maximize the return of a Castillo trade by dealing him with a year-and-a-half of team control left.

Castillo said he didn't want to leave Cincinnati, but he understood the nature of the Reds' rebuild.

"It's been a beautiful experience," Castillo said via interpreter Jorge Merlos. "The personnel, the team, everyone that I've been able to make some type of connection with. To have my name in fans' mouths and have them cheering me on and say things about me, it's something that I'll treasure forever. I won't forget about that."

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) delivers a pitch during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) delivers a pitch during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

WHO NEEDS WHAT? Contenders need to fix these problem areas at MLB trade deadline

REDS KEEP DEALING: Mets get Tyler Naquin, Phillip Diehl in trade with Reds

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get top sports headlines delivered daily

Castillo was the top starting pitcher on the trade market, and the Reds landed a package of prospects to match that. The Reds acquired shortstop Noelvi Marte, shortstop Edwin Arroyo, right-handed pitcher Levi Stoudt and right-handed pitcher Andrew Moore.

Marte and Arroyo are the Mariners' top two prospects by Baseball America's rankings. Stoudt ranks No. 5 in the Mariners' system by MLB.com.

“Luis is one of the nicest guys I’ve ever come across in this clubhouse," Reds general manager Nick Krall said. "Great guy, great pitcher. Family man. Just really great to have him here for as long as we did. But at the end of the day, we had to make ourselves better for the long haul. We felt these four players are going to help us do that.”

The 20-year-old Marte, ranked as the No. 47 overall prospect by Baseball America, is hitting .275 at High-A with a .363 on-base percentage. He has 19 doubles, 15 homers and 55 RBI in 85 games with 13 stolen bases.

Baseball America wrote in its scouting report: "Marte has the potential to be a power-hitting, all-star shortstop if he cleans up his defense. Even if he moves to third base, he still projects to be a middle-of-the-order cornerstone." Marte signed for $1.55 million as an international free agent in 2018.

Since June 22, Marte is hitting .368 with six homers and five stolen bases as one of the younger players in High-A. While he just missed out on a spot in the Future's Game, Marte will become a top-tier prospect in the Reds' organization.

"He has got a chance to be an impact middle of the order bat that can play shortstop," Krall said.

Arroyo, 18, is rated by Baseball America as the 48th-best prospect. In 87 games at Single-A, the second-round pick in 2018 hit .316 with 19 doubles, seven triples, 13 homers, 67 RBI, and 21 stolen bases in 25 attempts.

"Edwin Arroyo, same thing (as Marte)," Krall said. "Impact bat, power-speed combo that has a chance to be a good defensive shortstop."

The 24-year-old Stoudt is 6-6 with a 5.18 ERA in 18 Double-A starts this year. He has 82 strikeouts and 22 walks in 87 innings.

"Levi Stoudt is a Double-A starter," Krall said. "We saw him in spring. He’s a guy we liked potentially as part of the Winker package. It was great to be able to get him. He’s got a chance to be a Major League starter."

Moore, a 14th-round pick in 2021, has posted a 1.95 ERA in 25 relief appearances at Single-A with 58 strikeouts and 17 walks in 32 1/3 innings.

"Andrew Moore is just starting to pitch," Krall said. "He was drafted last year – explosive, explosive stuff. Fastball is up to 102 with a plus slider. It’s trying to get him to harness it and be the best pitcher he can be.”

The Reds had more than a dozen teams interested in Castillo, including the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. The Texas Rangers had two scouts at his last start. The Reds' front office picked the Mariners' package four days ahead of the trade deadline because they're adding a few highly-rated prospects to their farm system, including two top shortstops.

It's the second time the Reds completed a major deal with the Mariners this year. They traded Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suárez to Seattle during spring training for outfielder Jake Fraley, pitcher Justin Dunn, and prospects Brandon Williamson and Connor Phillips. Williamson is now at Triple-A and Phillips is pitching at Double-A.

“We tried to get the best players we could get back," Krall said. "We felt that this was the best return we could get for Luis and the best we could do. We really like all four players and think all four players have a chance to be potential big leaguers.”

Even though he was expecting the trade, it was an emotional day for Castillo. As he reflected on what Cincinnati has meant to him, he cited taking his daughters to the water park and taking photos with fans at the super market.

Castillo said he's looking forward to pitching in a playoff race and joining a few former teammates in Seattle, but he was disappointed he couldn't have more postseason success in Cincinnati.

"I've always had this mindset of I'm going to go out there and give it all my best," Castillo said. "There's nothing I can do any different than what I do normally. Now that I'm going to a different team. The people will be able to see me and see what the real La Piedra is."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Luis Castillo traded by Reds to Mariners ahead of MLB trade deadline

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Dodgers top Rockies 5-4 behind Urías, move to 20-4 in July

    Will Smith and Trayce Thompson each hit a two-run homer, Julio Urías pitched seven strong innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers continued their torrid July with a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night. The Dodgers overcame 13 runners left on base and a shaky ninth inning by Craig Kimbrel to improve to 20-4 this month and 67-32 overall, both the best marks in the majors. Smith added a single and reached base four times, while Urías (10-6) used a fastball-changeup-curveball mix to hold the Rockies to two runs and four hits.

  • Saturday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

    Liz Truss is drawing up Thatcherite plans to give Number 10 more control over the economy, The Telegraph understands.

  • Weather tracker: Mediterranean Sea hit by major marine heatwave

    No respite from record-breaking temperatures as the ocean warms and wildfires rage on land

  • Mariners add All-Star starter Luis Castillo from Reds, send 4 prospects to Cincinnati

    Seattle sent four prospects to the Reds in the deal, including top prospect Noelvi Marte.

  • Nine MLB trade deadline deals that make sense: Baseball's best teams look to get even better

    Top trade candidates this year include pitchers Luis Castillo and Frankie Montas, catcher Willson Contreras and first baseman Josh Bell.

  • Mariners trade for Reds pitcher Luis Castillo ahead of deadline

    Luis Castillo is headed to Seattle.

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • World champion swimmer Summer McIntosh withdraws from 200 at Commonwealth Games

    TORONTO — Canadian world champion swimmer Summer McIntosh has withdrawn from the women's 200-metre butterfly at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Swimming Canada high performance director and national coach John Atkinson said pulling out of that event will allow McIntosh to concentrate on other events during a busy season. The 15-year-old from Toronto will have a busy Games regardless. She's swimming in the 400-metre freestyle, 200 and 400 individual medleys and relays. McI

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Blue Jays president Shapiro says he supports ActiveTO after asking for it to be moved

    Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro says his comments about ActiveTO in early June were widely misinterpreted. Shapiro spoke with reporters on Thursday, his first public appearance since writing an open letter to Toronto city councilors about the program that shut down busy Lake Shore Boulevard West most weekends over the past two years. Shapiro said he didn't want ActiveTO ended, just adjusted. "I am strongly in favour of ActiveTO, I'm in favour of getting exercise and getting outside, esp

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — The B.C. Lions are off to their best start since 2007 following a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions overcame a 17-4 second quarter deficit in the win as they climb to 5-1, matching their start from 2007. The Lions finished first in the West Division that year, with a 14-3-1 record before getting upset by the Riders 26-17 in the West final. The Riders drop to 4-4 with the loss as they head into a bye week. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke, in his first s

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • How OG Anunoby, Raptors can expand his offensive role

    Amit Mann discusses how OG Anunoby can increase his offensive production and what he needs from his teammates and coaching staff to become a higher usage player.

  • Jonathan Toews ponders over future with Blackhawks in latest interview

    After over 1,000 games and three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks, captain Jonathan Toews' patience may be running out with the team entering a full rebuild.