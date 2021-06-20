Reds' Joey Votto, manager David Bell ejected in wild first inning vs. Padres

Joey Votto of the Cincinnati Reds yells at umpire Ryan Additon after a call during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on June 19, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Joey Votto was tossed from Petco Park almost instantly on Saturday afternoon, and had plenty of words for the umpire before he finally made his way off the field and into the dugout.

He was one of three ejections at the stadium in the first half inning of the game.

Pretty eventful, apparently. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 19, 2021

Votto, Bell ejected early in San Diego

The Cincinnati Reds first baseman struck out on a checked swing that was called a strike in the top of the first inning in their matchup with the San Diego Padres. Votto, clearly, didn’t think that he swung the bat despite the umpire’s call, and started screaming at him.

Eventually, the official tossed Votto from the game — which only set him off more.

Finally, after making several circles around the umpire while being held back, Votto left the field.

Joey Votto is NOT happy. Proceeds to get ejected. And even less happy. pic.twitter.com/rFwZ44EQKr — Ben Verlander (@Verly32) June 19, 2021

After Votto had walked off, a Padres fan sitting above their dugout was then ejected. It’s unclear specifically why.

Now a fan at Petco has been ejected pic.twitter.com/DEqtSfhsYN — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken) June 19, 2021

Though the game wasn’t even halfway through the first inning, the ejections continued.

Reds manager David Bell kept arguing with the umpire after Votto left, and was then tossed himself.

Now David Bell has been tossed. Wild start to the Padres and Reds game pic.twitter.com/Ps2HqlEXFf — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken) June 19, 2021

The ejections and lengthy delay clearly took its toll on some Padres players, who started relaxing out in the field.

There was a huge controversy with Joey Votto, so Tatis is just chilling. pic.twitter.com/EUH0S0BgCk — Miranda Yaver, PhD (@mirandayaver) June 19, 2021

That is one eventful half inning.

