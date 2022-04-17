Cincinnati Reds' Hunter Greene sets new MLB record with 39 pitches of 100+ mph

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene tossed an impressive first five innings against the Dodgers on Saturday night in the second start of his Major League Baseball career – at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium, about 15 miles away from where he starred at Sherman Oaks' Notre Dame High School.

MLB.com's Sarah Langs confirmed that Greene's 34th pitch of 100+ miles per hour set a new MLB record for a start since pitch tracking began in 2008. Greene added five more to bring his total to 39.

Greene left the game with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning, having thrown 80 pitches. He struck out six and allowed two runs – on a two-run Trea Turner home run in the sixth.

Most 100.0+ mph pitches in game, pitch-tracking era (since 2008):



**Tonight Hunter Greene: 39**

6/5/21 Jacob deGrom: 33

5/19/19 Jordan Hicks: 29

8/19/15 Nathan Eovaldi: 28

5/31/21 deGrom: 27



THIRTY NINE!!!!! — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 17, 2022

Hunter Greene pitch-tracking era records tonight:



- 100 mph pitches in game (39)

- 101 mph pitches by SP in game (13)

- 101 mph K’s by SP in game (2, tied w/deGrom + Verlander) — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 17, 2022

Hunter Greene was throwing ⛽️ all night.



The @Reds right-hander set an MLB record for pitches over 100 mph with 39. pic.twitter.com/BvFiznNIqQ — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 17, 2022

***

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Dodger Stadium.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Reds pitcher Hunter Greene breaks MLB record for 100 mph pitches