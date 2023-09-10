Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Cincinnati Financial's shares on or after the 15th of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 16th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.75 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$3.00 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Cincinnati Financial stock has a trailing yield of around 2.9% on the current share price of $105. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Cincinnati Financial can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Cincinnati Financial paid out a comfortable 33% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Cincinnati Financial, with earnings per share up 6.3% on average over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Cincinnati Financial has lifted its dividend by approximately 6.3% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Cincinnati Financial? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Cincinnati Financial more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Cincinnati Financial for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Cincinnati Financial that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

