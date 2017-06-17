Cincinnati celebrates hometown star Pete Rose with statue

CINCINNATI (AP) -- The Cincinnati Reds are celebrating the unveiling of hometown star Pete Rose's statue.

Baseball's all-time hits leader is still banned from major league baseball for betting on games, but the Reds have been allowed in recent years to recognize his on-field accomplishments.

Rose was inducted into the team's hall of fame last year.

A viewing party Saturday takes place at The Banks entertainment area next to Great American Ball Park before the unveiling. On-field ceremonies before the Reds game with the Los Angeles Dodgers also are part of the observance.

Rose's statue joins those of Big Red Machine teammates Johnny Bench, Joe Morgan and Tony Perez, among other Reds greats, outside the park. All three are expected at Saturday's ceremony.