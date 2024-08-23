Cincinnati brings losing streak into match against Inter Miami

FC Cincinnati (15-7-3, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (16-4-5, first in the Eastern Conference)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Inter Miami CF +105, FC Cincinnati +222, Draw +273; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati will try to break a three-game slide when it takes on Inter Miami.

Miami is 11-4-2 in conference matchups. Miami has scored 55 goals while conceding 38 for a +17 goal differential.

Cincinnati is 11-6-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Luciano Acosta paces the fourth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with 11 goals. Cincinnati has scored 44.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams square off this season. Cincinnati won the last meeting 6-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Suarez has 12 goals and five assists for Miami. Jordi Alba has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Acosta has 11 goals and 15 assists for Cincinnati. Yuya Kubo has five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miami: 7-2-1, averaging 2.0 goals, 6.0 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Cincinnati: 5-5-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Miami: Benjamin Cremaschi (injured), Diego Gomez (injured), Facundo Farias (injured), Nicolas Freire (injured), Lionel Messi (injured).

Cincinnati: Miles Robinson (injured), Alec Kann (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press