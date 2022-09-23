Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup

Richard Morin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Still looking for their first win of the 2022 NFL regular season, Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals hit the road to face Robert Saleh and the New York Jets.

The Bengals are off to an awful start just one season after reaching the Super Bowl and will look to rebound from the previous two weeks against a rebuilding Jets squad that mounted a comeback Week 2 win against the Cleveland Browns behind Joe Flacco and Garrett Wilson. The game kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Bengals vs. Jets Week 3 game:

Bengals at Jets odds, moneyline and over/under

'LOT OF URGENCY, BUT NO PANIC': Joe Burrow confident Bengals will fix issues on offense

POWER RANKINGS: Bills, Chiefs remain 1-2, but Dolphins among two new teams in top five

COACHING GRADES: Head of the class for Andy Reid, huge fail for Frank Reich

Lorenzo Reyes: Bengals 26, Jets 20

Cincinnati is better than its record shows, though it needs to solve its offensive line issues. Zac Taylor should have a plan in place to overcompensate for this, perhaps getting the ball out more quickly. And while the Jets pulled off the miraculous upset last week, I’m chalking that up more to Cleveland’s absolute collapse and lack of urgency more than anything.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates a first down with wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Arlington, Tx. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates a first down with wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Arlington, Tx. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Safid Deen: Bengals 28, Jets 20

Joe Burrow and the defending AFC champion Bengals have been down 17-3 in both of their games this season, but that trend will end this week. Burrow will find star receiver Ja’Marr Chase early and often, and the Bengals get their first win. The Jets, after a thrilling comeback at Cleveland last week and beating Cincinnati at home last season, won’t be able to overcome Cincy’s firepower in this one.

Lance Pugmire: Bengals 35, Jets 10 

An opportunity to restore confidence following wrenching defeats to the Steelers and Cowboys, the defending AFC champions should score the rout here. If not, the trouble is real.

RANKING PLAYOFF VIABILITY: Which NFL teams can survive 0-2 start to 2022 season?

NFL NEWS, DELIVERED: Breaking news, in-depth analysis delivered to your inbox. Sign up here!

SEASON PREDICTIONS: Super Bowl 57, playoffs, MVP and other awards

NFL salaries: These are the highest-paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets predictions, picks for NFL Week 3

Latest Stories

  • Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots.

  • Cardinals, Rams meet Sunday for 4th time in calendar year

    There aren't many secrets between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, teams that will face each other Sunday for the fourth time in the past calendar year. There's also no secret the Rams have had a huge advantage of late. “They’ve obviously had our number here for a long time and that’s not lost upon us, but we’re just trying to improve,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said.

  • Undefeated Bills, Dolphins face off in AFC East showdown

    Two games into the season, the Super Bowl appears to be an attainable goal for the Buffalo Bills. The Bills returned mostly the same offense that fell just short against Kansas City in a divisional-round thriller last year and retooled their defensive front with additions including Von Miller. Up next is a Miami Dolphins team that looks to be a contender in the AFC behind its confident first-year coach and electric offensive weapons.

  • Burrow, winless Bengals not panicking as they face 1-1 Jets

    While social media is buzzing about the Bengals' 0-2 start, Joe Burrow has blocked it all out. The Bengals quarterback deleted Twitter and Instagram from his phone to eliminate any distractions. ''I've seen none of it,'' Burrow said.

  • New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.

  • Jets rookie Garrett Wilson breaks out, wants to be 'great'

    Garrett Wilson has watched the replays of his two-touchdown breakout performance in the New York Jets' victory last Sunday at Cleveland. Wilson hasn't been perfect, with a few drops mixed in between the 12 catches he has in his first two NFL games.

  • The flags have been flying for Missouri Tigers’ offensive line, and not in a good way

    The Missouri Tigers’ offensive line has committed nearly half of the team’s penalties this season. MU plays its SEC opener Saturday at Auburn

  • Houston Texans at Chicago Bears: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears.

  • NFL betting, odds: Betting against Matt Rhule and Baker Mayfield has been free money for a year

    The Carolina Panthers are 2-14 against the spread in their last 16 games.

  • NFL betting: Week 3 survivor pool picks

    Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will feel invincible against a Commanders run defense allowing 7.5 yards per carry.

  • 'Ominous Early Morning' Skies as Hurricane Fiona Approaches Bermuda

    The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said conditions were deteriorating in Bermuda as Hurricane Fiona approached the island on Thursday, September 22.The NHC forecasted hurricane conditions in Bermuda through September 23. It also warned that significant impacts from wind, storm surge, and heavy rainfall were increasingly likely for Atlantic Canada.Footage captured by Robert Walnut shows overcast skies over Bermuda on the morning of September 22.“Beautiful but ominous early morning on Horseshoe Bay, Bermuda,” read a caption accompanying the video. Credit: Robert Walnut via Storyful

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Sweep 16: Curling Canada's PointsBet Invitational ready for debut in Fredericton

    Nick Deagle's curling calendar usually includes weekly games in a recreational league along with four or five cashspiel appearances around Nova Scotia each season. His rink is going from the club level to the big leagues for the first major event of the 2022-23 campaign. Deagle will be the No. 16 seed in the 16-team men's competition at the PointsBet Invitational this week in Fredericton. His opponent will be top-seeded St. John's skip Brad Gushue, who won a Canadian title last season in additio

  • Wander Franco drives in 3 as Rays beat Blue Jays 10-5

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Wander Franco had three RBIs, Jonathan Aranda homered and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-5 on Thursday night in the opener of a big four-game series between playoff contenders. Randy Arozarena had three hits and drove in two runs for the Rays, who were coming off a three-game series in which they were swept by Houston and scored just twice. “Baseball’s weird. I saw a score tonight that was a little different.” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “They

  • Behave or say goodbye to Panda Game, officials warn students

    Students need to tame their Panda Game celebrations if they want the tradition to continue beyond this year, says Coun. Mathieu Fleury as the countdown to kickoff begins. Following last fall's clash between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and Carleton Ravens, thousands of people descended on the Sandy Hill area. At one point revellers flipped a vehicle. Seven people ended up in hospital, while eight others faced charges ranging from mischief to rioting to participating in an unlawful assembly.

  • New-look Canadian women's basketball team eyes forward progress at World Cup

    Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Canada's former head coach Lisa Thomaidis spoke to the depth of international women's basketball, saying 10 teams were legitimate podium contenders. The analysis proved prescient. Canada, ranked fourth, didn't even advance out of the group stage. And while the top-ranked Americans won gold, it was No. 8 Japan scoring a surprising silver and No. 6 France grabbing bronze. Now, the world's top women's basketball players are set to reconvene in Australia for the FIBA Wor