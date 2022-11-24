Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 12 matchup

The Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) head to Nashville to battle against the Tennessee Titans (7-3) at Nissan Stadium. Both teams are on two-game winning streaks and started to solidify their spot atop the AFC elite.

The Titans lean heavily on star running back Derrick Henry. The formula has worked as Henry leads the league with 1010 rushing yards. Henry is averaging 4.4 yards per carry and has rushed for 100 or more yards in his last five games.

The Bengals are surging at the right time. The offense is clicking with 79 points over the last two weeks. Help could be on the way as Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase is close to making an on-field return.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Bengals vs. Titans Week 12 game:

Bengals at Titans odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Bengals (-3)

Moneyline: Bengals (-145); Titans (+125)

Over/under: 43

More odds, injury info for Bengals at Titans

Lorenzo Reyes: Titans 19, Bengals 17

I’ve been backing Tennessee considerably this year and until they give me reason not to, I’ll keep doing it. The Titans have covered their last eight games. They had a mini-bye, coming off of a Thursday victory in which the passing game came alive with the emergence of Treylon Burks.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) pulls down a long first down reception against Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) late in the fourth quarter during their football game Thursday, November 17, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Safid Deen: Titans 27, Bengals 24

Ja’Marr Chase is close to returning, and the Bengals just lost Joe Mixon due to a concussion. Even though the Bengals need another tough road win to solidify their stance in the AFC playoff race, they won’t have an answer for Titans star running back Derrick Henry on defense. I’ll take Tennessee at home.

Lance Pugmire: Titans 24, Bengals 20

Tennessee found its groove in knocking off Aaron Rodgers and getting +1.5 points at home here is a quality offering to avenge its playoff ousting by Joe Burrow.

Jarrett Bell: Titans 27, Bengals 24

Nate Davis: Titans 27, Bengals 23

Tyler Dragon: Titans 25, Bengals 22

