Cincinnati Bengals releasing Pro Bowl RB Joe Mixon, will sign Zack Moss, per reports

The Cincinnati Bengals shook up their running back room on the first day of free agency.

On Monday night, NFL Media reported that the franchise released Pro Bowler Joe Mixon.

ESPN's Adam Schefter added that the Bengals will sign Zack Moss to a two-year, $8 million deal. Free agency deals are not official until Wednesday, which marks the start of the new league year.

Mixon spent seven seasons with the Bengals after they picked him up in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft. He had four 1,000-yard seasons, including last year when he racked up 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021 after having a 1,205-yard rushing season with 13 touchdowns.

A year ago, there was a shooting near Mixon's home. His sister and her boyfriend were charged with multiple crimes including felonious assault, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice. The running back was not charged in the incident.

Moss will be entering his fifth year in the league after being drafted in the third round in 2020 by the Buffalo Bills. He was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in 2022 for Nyheim Hines. While All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor sat out the beginning of last season with an injury, Moss had two 100-yard games. In a Week 5 win over the Tennessee Titans, he had 165 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bengals release Pro Bowl RB Joe Mixon, sign Zack Moss