Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 11 matchup

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) are fresh off a bye week and look to make up some ground in the AFC playoff picture when they travel to Pittsburgh to take on Kenny Pickett's Steelers (3-6).

There's a gaggle of 6-3 teams ahead of the Bengals in the standings, putting even more onus on the Bengals to pick up a win. But can Pickett, Najee Harris and the Steelers find some magic at home to come out on top in this AFC North matchup? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Bengals vs. Steelers Week 11 game:

Bengals at Steelers odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Bengals (-4)

Moneyline: Bengals (-200); Steelers (+170)

Over/under: 41

Lorenzo Reyes: Bengals 27, Steelers 24

The Steelers are simply a different team when T.J. Watt is healthy. And they’ve gotten other reinforcements. This is a divisional game and while the Bengals were on a bye, I have a hard time seeing Pittsburgh letting this one get out of hand at home.

Sep 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) tackles Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) in overtime at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Safid Deen: Bengals 28, Steelers 24

Watt is back for the Steelers, and that can’t be good news for Burrow and the Bengals offensive line, who felt Watt’s wrath in the season opener. Still, the Bengals have the better offense and will find a way to will their way to a win in Pittsburgh.

Lance Pugmire: Bengals 24, Steelers 14

Pittsburgh’s victory over the flat Saints can’t be followed against one of Louisiana’s favorite sons. Burrow’s offensive weapons decide the AFC North battle.

Jarrett Bell: Bengals 24, Steelers 22

Nate Davis: Bengals 24, Steelers 21

Tyler Dragon: Bengals 26, Steelers 17

