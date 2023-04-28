Cincinnati Bengals draft picks 2023: Round-by-round selections

The Canadian Press

Chase Young could become a free agent following next season after the Washington Commanders opted not to pick up the edge rusher's fifth-year option. The team decided not to exercise the $17.5 million option for 2024, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team had not announced the decision. Word of the decision came on the eve of the NFL draft, three years after Washington took Young with th