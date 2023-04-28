Cincinnati Bengals draft picks 2023: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2023 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Cincinnati Bengals:
Round 1 (No. 28 overall) — Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson: The AFC North champs just juiced a line and pass rush that was already in good hands with DEs Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard. Enter Murphy (6-5, 268), an All-ACC pass rusher who compiled 18½ sacks and 36 TFLs over the past three seasons. Draft tracker
Cincinnati Bengals' last five top draft picks:
2022 (No. 31 overall): Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
2021 (No. 5 overall): Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
2020 (No. 1 overall): Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
2019 (No. 11 overall): Jonah Williams, OG, Alabama
2018 (No. 21 overall): Billy Price, C, Ohio State
