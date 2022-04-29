Cincinnati Bengals draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Cincinnati Bengals:
Round 1 (No. 31 overall) - Daxton Hill, S, Michigan: Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin recently said the AFC champs didn't need any starters, and Hill might sub in behind established players like S Jessie Bates and nickelback Mike Hilton. Hill's 4.38-second 40-yard-dash speed is an asset from the slot, box or center field and probably ensures his snap count steadily increases over the course of his rookie year. And with Bates on the franchise tag, Hill could take his spot permanently in a year. Draft tracker
Round 2 (63)
Round 3 (95)
Round 4 (136)
Round 5 (174)
Round 6 (209)
Round 7 (226, from Giants)
Round 7 (252)
Cincinnati Bengals' last five top draft picks:
2021 (No. 5 overall): Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
2020 (No. 1 overall): Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
2019 (No. 11 overall): Jonah Williams, OG, Alabama
2018 (No. 21 overall): Billy Price, C, Ohio State
2017 (No. 9 overall): John Ross, WR, Washington
2022 NFL draft: Team-by-team picks
AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Jets | Patriots
AFC North: Bengals | Browns | Ravens | Steelers
AFC South: Colts | Jaguars | Texans | Titans
AFC West: Broncos | Chargers | Chiefs | Raiders
NFC East: Commanders | Cowboys | Eagles | Giants
NFC North: Bears | Lions | Packers | Vikings
NFC South: Buccaneers | Falcons | Panthers | Saints
NFC West: 49ers | Cardinals | Rams | Seahawks
